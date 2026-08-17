Montreal Canadiens’ $16 Million Standout Lands Top-10 NHL Ranking

The Montreal Canadiens might have found their long-term answer in net, and the rest of the league is taking notice.

NHL Network ranked Jakub Dobes as the No. 10 goalie in the NHL entering the 2026-27 season, placing the 25-year-old alongside some of the league’s most established names.

Dobes rounded out NHL Network’s “Top 10 Goalies Right Now” list, which was unveiled on August 17. He followed a rookie campaign that exalted him from an intriguing young option to a much-needed part of Montreal’s plans.

The recognition comes less than two months after the Canadiens committed more than $16 million to keep him in Montreal beyond his current contract.

Canadiens Made Commitment to Dobes

Montreal signed Dobes to a three-year extension on July 2 covering the 2027-28 through 2029-30 seasons.

The contract carries a $5.357 million average annual value and is worth approximately $16.07 million in total. The Canadiens announced the deal after Dobes produced a 29-10-4 record, 2.78 goals-against average and .901 save percentage over 43 appearances during the regular season.

His 29 victories led all rookie goaltenders and ranked ninth among NHL goalies overall.

Dobes followed the regular season by assuming an even larger role in the postseason.

He appeared in all 19 of Montreal’s playoff games as the Canadiens advanced to the Eastern Conference Final, finishing with a 2.66 goals-against average and .908 save percentage.

His nine postseason victories tied him for third in Canadiens history among rookie goaltenders.

That performance helped turn what had been a promising first full season into a first-class rookie campaign, competing for the best around the league.

He was subsequently named to the NHL All-Rookie Team, giving Montreal another reason to secure him before he could move closer to unrestricted free agency.

Dobes’ Breakout Season Featured Several Early Signs

Dobes showed signs of what was coming right off the bat.

He opened the 2025-26 season with six wins in six starts, posting a 1.97 goals-against average and .930 save percentage during October. That performance earned him NHL third-star honors for the month.

The hot start also put Dobes in select Canadiens company. He became the fourth Montreal goalie in the NHL’s expansion era to begin a season with a winning streak of at least six games.

Dobes delivered another dominant stretch late in the season.

The Czech netminder went 3-0-0 while stopping 100 of 104 shots during the week ending March 29. His .962 save percentage and 1.33 goals-against average earned him NHL first-star honors.

He also set a career high with 41 saves against the Carolina Hurricanes during that run.

Montreal originally selected Dobes in the fifth round with the No. 136 overall pick of the 2020 NHL Draft.

Now with six years passing by, he has gone from a mid-round developmental prospect to a top-10 goalie in NHL Network’s preseason rankings.

The Canadiens have already paid Dobes like an important part of their future.

And after his rookie season and latest recognition, expectations surrounding him will certainly be higher when Montreal returns to the ice in 2026.