Canadiens’ Kent Hughes Throws Jab At Maple Leafs During Presser

Fans of the Montreal Canadiens are still processing the pain of having been eliminated in the Eastern Conference Final by the defensively stingy Carolina Hurricanes, who ended their run in the Stanley Cup Playoffs in just five games.

Perhaps even more frustrating than the loss itself is that, for the first time in their playoff history, the Canadiens were limited to 18 shots or less in three straight playoff games against Carolina, showing just how brutally effective their forechecking has been throughout the postseason.

The Hurricanes, who have lost only one playoff game so far this spring, are now in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2006, and will face ex-Toronto Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner and the Vegas Golden Knights.

Speaking of Marner and the Golden Knights, it was Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes who couldn’t resist throwing a jab at their historic rival during his season-ending media availability session.

Montreal Canadiens GM Kent Hughes Jabs The Maple Leafs During His Season-Ending Presser

During his season-ending media availability session, Hughes took the opportunity to pour some salt in the wounds of Maple Leafs fans with regard to how Marner’s time with the franchise came to a close.

“Being here in Canada, it’s going to be a little bit a narrative going into the Cup Final, there was that belief that certain players in Toronto underperformed in the playoffs,” said Hughes. “One season, one playoff doesn’t necessarily reflect another and I think Mitch Marner is sitting atop the playoff scoring race and it’s not just what he’s doing offensively it’s how he is contributing to their team being where they are.”

The reactions from fans began pouring in once his comments were made public.

This fan couldn’t believe a Habs executive would bring up Toronto without being prompted, saying, “I need to know what the question was. Whoever asked it must’ve brought up the Leafs. No way he went out there and brought up the Leafs unprompted.”

Keeping in that vein, this fan said, “I swear every non Leaf hockey management player and fan wake up like this with Toronto on their mind it should be studied.”

Another fan said, “9 years of invisible Leafs players in games 5, 6 & 7. Yes it’s very relevant to Montreals situation this year, thanks Kent!”

However, this fan saw it differently, saying, “I think this was directed at his star players. Do what Marner did and you will be in trouble with me. He is extremely angry at his stars.”

Finally, this fan exclaimed, “Hilarious that he brings up Toronto. They haven’t won anything since 1967. Maybe not the best example. LMAO.”

Mitch Marner Is Leading All Playoff Scorers

So far, the move of Marner from the Maple Leafs to the Golden Knights has worked out in spades, no pun intended.

While Marner scored at nearly a point-per-game pace during the regular season with 80 total points in 81 games, he’s coming through in a major way during the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He currently leads all scorers with 21 total points, and is set to appear in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time in his career.