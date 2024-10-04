Canadiens Star Forward Defends Maple Leafs Player Amid Death Threats

Montreal Canadiens forward Patrik Laine has defended Toronto Maple Leafs forward Cedric Pare amid him getting death threats.

During the Canadiens-Maple Leafs preseason on October 28, Pare hit Laine on his knee. The star forward immediately went down in pain and had to be helped off the ice.

Nearly a week after the incident, Laine spoke to the media and defended Pare saying he didn’t do anything wrong. He also revealed the Maple Leafs forward reached out to him to see how he was doing.

“I don’t think anybody’s trying to hurt anybody,” Laine said on October 3. “Hockey is a fast game. I put myself in that situation a little bit, and you know, he’s trying to make a stop. It’s just an unfortunate collision. He texted me afterwards, give him respect for that. Just an unfortunate play.”

Laine defended Pare after the Maple Leafs forward was receiving death threats after injuring the former second-overall pick.

TSN’s NHL insider Darren Dreger revealed on that Pare had to deactivate his social media due to the death threats he was receiving.

“I’m told that the Toronto Maple Leafs security group had to intervene and disable Pare’s social media account based on death threats and abusive comments directed at him,” Dreger said. “It’s one thing to have a raw rivalry, it’s another thing to cross a line.”

Pare has since been sent down to the AHL from the Maple Leafs training camp. Laine, meanwhile, is now rehabbing his knee and looking to return in a couple of months.

Laine Explains Decision to Not Have Surgery

Laine suffered a knee sprain that is expected to keep him out of the lineup for 2-3 months.

However, Laine decided to not have surgery and instead will rehab his knee, which he says was his decision.

“I mean, it’s my knee after all,” Laine said. “You know it could go either way. I don’t think there’s ever any guarantees whether you do surgery or not. So I’m sure me and the medical staff and everybody else will do everything we can to make sure it’ll be great once I come back.”

Laine believes he did dodge a bullet in terms of how severe the injury is, as the forward should be able to play this season.

“I kind of dodged a bullet with the knee,” Laine said. “I’m not still happy with the injury, but it is what it is. Just try to stay positive. We’ll be back.”

Laine was acquired by the Canadiens on August 19 from the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Maple Leafs Coach Pleased With Effort in Preseason Game

Toronto picked up a 2-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings in preseason action on October 3.

It was the Maple Leafs’ penultimate preseason game and Toronto coach Craig Berube said he was pleased with his team’s effort.

“I thought that from a work ethic standpoint, we took time and space from them as much as we can and reloaded well,” Berube said. “We were above them all night and we checked well.”

The Maple Leafs will open its 2024-25 NHL season on October 9 against the Canadiens.