Canadiens Linked To Former NHL First Overall Pick

In the weeks and days leading up to the 2022 NHL Draft, the Montréal Canadiens, who won the 2022 Draft Lottery and the rights to select with the first overall pick, it was widely though that they would select forward Shane Wright.

Wright, who had been with the Windor Spitfires after being acquired from the Kingston Frontenacs, was projected by many to be the first overall selection in that year’s Draft.

However, Wright wasn’t selected by the Canadiens with the elusive first overall pick; instead, they chose forward Juraj Slafkovsky.

Wright eventually fell to fourth overall, where he was selected by the Seattle Kraken. And as he walked onto the stage to accept his new Kraken jersey, he infamously glared at the Canadiens management table nearby in a moment that went viral online.

However, Wright’s stats so far at the NHL level haven’t been indicative of a player taken in the opening five picks of a Draft, and who was once thought of as being worthy of the first overall selection.

Wright, who is signed through the end of the 2026-27 NHL season, carries a salary cap hit of $886,666. But is he already in need of a change of scenery so soon into his career?

Could The Montréal Canadiens Target Shane Wright Years After Not Taking Him First Overall?

According to Tony Patoine of danslescoulisses.com, the Canadiens could make sense as a landing spot for Wright if the Kraken were to decide to move on from him.

“Finally, another name that is very likely to change address and that could surprise people is that of… Shane Wright! Even today, one wonders if Wright has gotten over not being chosen first overall by the Canadiens in 2022,” Patoine wrote.

He continued by wondering if Wright could hit a stride under coach Martin St. Louis considering that his development in Seattle hasn’t really panned out the way that he or the franchise had anticipated.

“One thing is certain, he didn’t deserve to be there at the time,” he said of Wright. “But he wanted to play for the Canadiens. Could he benefit from a change of scenery under Martin St. Louis, given that he was developed in a very strange way and never really found his footing in Seattle?”

“Could his pride be piqued in the right way by a “return” to the scene of the crime? In any case, he always seems a little better when he plays against the Canadiens. That’s often a good sign.”

Shane Wright Admitted He’d Have A Chip On His Shoulder

After he wasn’t selected first overall by the Canadiens, Wright admitted that he would have a chip on his shoulder going forward.

“I mean, obviously, you picture that in your mind,” Wright said. “You picture your name being called first and walking up to the stage, pulling on that jersey — especially with the draft being in Montreal and them picking first,” Wright admitted, still processing some mixed emotions.

“I’m definitely gonna have a chip on my shoulder from this for sure. Definitely a little more motivation. I’ve always been self-motivated. Always been pushing myself internally, but it’s definitely gonna give me a little more fire, for sure.”

So far in his NHL career, Wright has scored 36 goals with 42 assists in 169 games.