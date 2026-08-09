Canadiens Linked To Notable RHD From Eastern Conference Rival

Understandably, fans of the Montreal Canadiens will be carrying increased expectations heading into the upcoming 2026-27 NHL Season after the Habs not only returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight campaign, but also advanced to the Eastern Conference Final before ultimately bowing out to the Carolina Hurricanes.

Before their elimination, the Canadiens defeated the divisional rival Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres in consecutive road Game 7 victories, a remarkable achievement for a team with so many young players.

But now, the onus will be on the Habs to continue their momentum, and according to a recently released report, the club is interested in a notable right-handed defenseman from an Eastern Conference rival.

The Montreal Canadiens Have Been Linked To Philadelphia Flyers Defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen

Recently, NHL Insider Anthony Di Marco disclosed that the Canadiens were attempting to make a play for Philadelphia Flyers defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen at the NHL Trade Deadline earlier this spring, along with now-former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Brandon Carlo.

“The defenseman that the Canadiens have been searching for, a big right shot guy, we heard them tied to Rasmus Ristolainen or maybe even a Brandon Carlo at the deadline,” Di Marco said.

Ristolainen was linked to a number of teams at the NHL Trade Deadline, but was ultimately not moved. The same held true for Carlo, who remained with the Leafs through the Deadline; however, new Toronto general manager John Chayka traded him during the offseason to the St. Louis Blues.

Meanwhile, Ristolainen remains one of the most talked-about players in NHL trade rumor circles. He still has one year left on his current contract with a manageable salary cap hit of $5.1 million.

Taken in the first round (eighth overall pick) of the 2013 NHL Draft by the Buffalo Sabres, Ristolainen would play the first several years of his career with the club before being traded in 2021 to the Flyers in exchange for Robert Hägg, a 2021 first-round pick and a 2023 second-round pick. In March of the following year, he’d sign a five-year extension.

So far in his NHL career, he’s tallied 57 goals with 261 assists in 820 games; he’s also tallied a goal and four assists in 10 career Stanley Cup Playoff games, all of which came earlier this spring with the Flyers.

Rasmus Ristolainen Remains Heavily Involved In Trade Circles

According to The Fourth Period, Ristolainen is among the players to watch as a potential trade candidate this offseason.

“Ristolainen’s entering the last year of his current contract and the Flyers are willing to entertain calls on him. Philadelphia explored moves with several teams ahead of the trade deadline in March and some of those clubs could revisit talks this summer.”

In addition to the Canadiens, the outlet listed the San Jose Sharks, Ottawa Senators, and Edmonton Oilers as potential landing spots for the Flyers blue liner.

One of the biggest concerns involving Ristolainen is not his contract, but his durability, as he’s missed multiple games over the last several seasons with a myriad of injury concerns; he was limited to a combined 94 games from 2023-24 to 2024-25.