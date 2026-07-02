Canadiens Lock Up Another Core Player With Multi-Year Extension

The season for the Montreal Canadiens in 2025-26 can, by all measures, be counted as a great success considering how well they performed during the regular season campaign, followed by their trip to the Eastern Conference Final.

While their aspirations to appear in the Stanley Cup Final for the first time since 2021 were dashed by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes, there is still plenty to be optimistic about moving forward.

Not only did the Canadiens recently re-sign forward Ivan Demidov, but now, they’re locking up goaltender Jakub Dobes to a multi-year extension of his own.

The Montreal Canadiens Have Re-Signed Goaltender Jakub Dobes To A Multi-Year Extension

The Canadiens are re-signing goaltender Jakub Dobes to a three-year extension with a reported cap hit of $5,357,575 million, according to NHL Insider Chris Johnston.

The Habs themselves then confirmed the news with an official report on their X account.

Dobes, whom the Canadiens selected in the fifth round (136th overall pick) in the 2020 NHL Draft, accumulated a record of 29-10-4 during the regular season while finishing with a 2.78 goals-against average and a .901 save percentage. Not only did he finish ninth overall among all NHL goalies in wins, but he also led all rookies goalies in wins.

Additionally, the Habs declared him their starter for the postseason, and he helped them come within three victories of a berth in the Stanley Cup Final. During the playoffs, he started every game while posting a 2.66 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.