Two Canadian Teams Linked to Veteran Forward Mason Marchment

The 2025/26 NHL season was chaotic, and in the two weeks since the Carolina Hurricanes were crowned Stanley Cup Champions, things have gotten that much more chaotic.

Names like Brady Tkachuk, Simon Nemec, Jordan Kyrou, Mason McTavish and Alex Tuch were all traded, and with free agency less than 48 hours away, we could get even more significant change on the horizon. While the free agency class has been dwindled down by extensions to the likes of Tuch, Connor McDavid and Kirill Kaprizov among others, there’s still some intriguing talent out there, and with retention opening up for teams at the expiration of other contracts, more and more trades could start happening too.

There’s some big teams out there looking to add ahead of potential Stanley Cup runs in 2026/27 and beyond, but for Mason Marchment, there are two big Canadian teams lurking.

Mason Marchment Enters Free Agency as a top Target

This past season, Mason Marchment split time between the Seattle Kraken and Columbus Blue Jackets, and in that time he was fairly productive, posting 19 goals and 45 points in a combined 68 games played, and given his physical style on the wing, he would be a great fit for teams seeking a middle-six winger that can play in the post-season.

In the past three years, Marchment has continued to produce well in Dallas, Seattle and Columbus, and while there’s a chance he could return to the Blue Jackets, a lack of top stars available will make him a very popular person on July 1st.

Throughout his career, Marchment has been on some contenders, but as of late he’s played with some struggling teams, and at 31-years-old, he’s likely wanting to cash in with a top contender this summer.

Canadiens and Maple Leafs Connected to Mason Marchment

As of right now, it’s unclear who could land the veteran winger, but according to Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic, both the Montreal Canadiens and Toronto Maple Leafs have shown interest in Marchment and would be logical destinations for him.

“I like Montreal as a fit for Mason Marchment if he hits the market. He would slide in nicely on that second line for the Canadiens,” LeBrun wrote. “The Toronto Maple Leafs are lurking, too. There’s interest from several teams, as one would imagine in a thin UFA market. Columbus hasn’t given up on re-signing him, either.”

On top of that, LeBrun notes that Marchment will also be fielding interest from the Blue Jackets for a potential return, and with the way that team is shaping up, he could fit in nicely as they look to get back into the post-season. However, with all of the chatter around Kirill Marchenko and Zach Werenski, that may not be something he wants to see if he aims to prioritize team success, rather than individual goals.

Either way, it looks as though Marchment will have plenty of interest on the back of 53, 47 and 45 point campaigns dating back to the 2023/24 season, and if Montreal or Toronto do get involved, he could get one of the biggest contracts of the summer if he plays his cards right.