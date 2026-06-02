Canadiens Mystery Blockbuster Involved Rangers Star

One of the most intriguing rumors surrounding the Montreal Canadiens has been the mysterious trade deadline deal that fell through earlier this year.

One of the prevailing theories has been that the Habs had a deal in place with the Toronto Maple Leafs involving forward Matthew Knies. Thus far, no one has confirmed the rumor. Pundits and insiders have been working off what GM Kent Hughes stated at the deadline, claiming that a major deal had fallen through.

But now, a recent report by Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Citizen claims that the chatter around the league is that the purported blockbuster involved New York Rangers center Vincent Trocheck.

While it’s an interesting twist on the matter, it’s not really all that surprising. Just about every contending team was in on Trocheck to a certain extent or another. The biggest question, nonetheless, would be just how far the deal got down the line.

Judging from cryptic comments, the deal likely got pretty far, but just couldn’t get across the finish line.

That situation does not preclude the Canadiens from revisiting the deal this summer. The Citizen quoted Hughes at the Habs’ end-of-year presser:

“It depends on the other team,” Hughes said. “That doesn’t stop us from making the appeal and revisiting it.”

The deal, at least from Montreal’s side, isn’t dead. The comments signal that there may be a fascinating push this summer.

Canadiens Could Have Used Trocheck in Playoffs

To say that the Canadiens could have used Trocheck in the playoffs is an understatement. The Habs got through two very tough rounds in the 2026 Stanley Cup playoffs. They knocked off two Cup contenders, essentially leaving them out of gas in the Eastern Conference Final.

But beyond the evident issues pertaining to stamina, the Canadiens clearly needed more depth down the middle. In particular, a solid second-line center would have been a huge boost.

That’s where Trocheck could have made a significant difference. The Habs could have deployed Trocheck consistently in support of top-line pivot Nick Suzuki. Whether that would have been enough to change the outcome of the series against the Carolina Hurricanes is up for debate.

There is no doubt, however, that having Trocheck in the lineup could have changed the dynamic of the Canadiens’ playoff run.

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Could Trocheck Trade Happen During Summer?

The question now would be if Trocheck heading to the Canadiens is something feasible this summer.

The short answer is yes. It’s certainly feasible for the Habs to circle back to Trocheck this summer. The main long answer to the question hinges on what the price tag will be.

There is no indication that the Rangers are going to budge from their position. Since the team doesn’t have to trade Trocheck, it can afford to stick to its guns.

That said, Trocheck could influence the situation by stating his desire to head to Montreal. The 32-year-old has a 10-team no-trade list this season. And there’s a pretty good chance the Canadiens are not on it.

As a result, a deal between the Rangers and Canadiens may not be entirely out of the question. It will all be a matter of seeing if Montreal is willing to pony up.