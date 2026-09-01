Canadiens One Player Who Could Change Entire Season

The Montreal Canadiens are gearing up for a great season. The goal is to build on last year’s breakthrough, as they look to claim their first Stanley Cup since 1993.

But to get there, they’ll need someone to step up and reach the next level. And that one player could change the team’s entire season.

That player could be Oliver Kapanen.

The 23-year-old had a great 2025-26 campaign. He topped 20 goals in a surprisingly solid middle-six performance. However, Kapanen found himself slipping down the depth chart as the season wore on. That’s something that the Canadiens hope will change this upcoming season.

Early projections show Kapanen in a bottom-six role. But if he can really hit that next level, he could change the Habs’ entire season.

For one thing, the organization would have no need to target another top-six center. The team would be able to forego making potential deals for questionable players like Dylan Larkin, among other veteran options out there.

Having Kapanen make the next level would allow the club to deploy other centers like Jake Evans and Phillip Danault in more reasonable bottom-six defensive roles. That’s all well and fine. But the bottom line is that Kapanen establishing himself as a true number-two center offers one other major benefit for Montreal.

Kapanen Could Take a Massive Load Off Suzuki

If Kapanen can establish himself as a legitimate second-line center, the Canadiens would gain something far more valuable than another productive forward.

They would give Nick Suzuki some breathing room.

Suzuki has become the unquestioned leader down the middle in Montreal, and that comes with plenty of responsibility. He has to handle difficult matchups, play major minutes and provide offense while also serving as the captain of a team that expects to take another step forward.

Having Kapanen emerge as a reliable 2C would allow Martin St. Louis to be much more selective with how he deploys Suzuki.

Instead of throwing Suzuki over the boards against the opposition’s best players every night, St. Louis could pick his spots. Kapanen could absorb more responsibility, while players such as Jake Evans and Phillip Danault could settle into more appropriate defensive roles.

That could make Suzuki more effective when it matters most.

It could also reduce some of the wear and tear that comes with being Montreal’s unquestioned No. 1 center.

For a team hoping to make a serious playoff run, that’s a pretty significant benefit.

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Canadiens Could Be Forced Into a Costly Alternative

The flip side is pretty straightforward.

If Kapanen doesn’t take that next step, the Canadiens will still have a hole at second-line center. And that could force Kent Hughes into the trade market at precisely the wrong time.

Montreal has plenty of promising young players and prospects, but trade capital isn’t unlimited. Spending significant assets to acquire a veteran center could leave the Canadiens with fewer resources to address other weaknesses.

That’s particularly concerning because the available alternatives may not be great.

The temptation to acquire someone like Dylan Larkin, for example, could become stronger if the Canadiens don’t trust Kapanen to handle the job. But paying a significant package for an expensive veteran doesn’t necessarily solve the problem in the long term.

Montreal could end up sacrificing prospects or draft picks for a player who isn’t quite the ideal fit.

That’s why Kapanen’s development matters so much.

If he becomes the 2C the Canadiens believe he can be, the organization can stay patient and keep its assets.

If he doesn’t, Montreal could find itself shopping for an expensive solution.

And sometimes, the most expensive trade is the one a team makes because it feels like it has no other choice.