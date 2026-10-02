Canadiens’ Samuel Montembeault Trade Rumors Aren’t Gone Yet

The Montreal Canadiens and their goalie Samuel Montembeault have gone in a lot of different directions in recent months.

At this point, demotions and promotions and trade rumors all seem par for the course.

But as the Habs get their 2026-27 NHL season rolling in earnest, it’ll be interesting to track whether they continue.

In some ways, Montembeault may have put the rumors to rest with his strong preseason play to earn himself a job behind Jakub Dobes.

But in other ways, his contract could still dictate a trade this season.

Things change quickly in the NHL, but Montembeault’s trade rumors don’t seem to be going anywhere.

Samuel Montembeault Trade Rumors

Montembeault looked like a goner midway through last season, something noted in a new trade board by Bleacher Report’s Lyle Richardson.

He was the starter for Montreal, and then lost that gig to Dobes, and then lost the backup job to Jacob Fowler.

At the same time, it was a catch-22 — could Montembeault return good value coming off a bad year?

He wasn’t moved immediately, giving him a chance to win his job back.