Montreal Canadiens Urged to Trade $3.15 Million Goalie ‘As Soon as Possible’

The Montreal Canadiens have three goaltenders pushing for NHL time and one prominent Montreal columnist believes the solution should involve moving the veteran of the group.

Brendan Kelly of the Montreal Gazette argued on Aug. 9 that the Canadiens need to move on from Samuel Montembeault and trade him “as soon as possible.”

Kelly’s argument comes after Montembeault lost his grip on Montreal’s crease during a difficult 2025-26 season.

Lyle Richardson of Spector’s Hockey summarized Kelly’s position, writing that the Canadiens can’t afford to spend another season waiting for Montembeault to rediscover his previous form.

Montembeault is entering the final season of a contract carrying a $3.15 million cap hit.

The question for Montreal is becoming less about whether its goaltending room has changed and more about when the front office decides to act.

Canadiens’ Young Goalies Have Changed Montembeault’s Role

Montembeault entered last season coming off a career year in which he made 60 starts and posted a .902 save percentage.

The follow-up went in the other direction.

He appeared in 25 games during the 2025-26 season, finishing 10-8-4 with a 3.43 goals-against average and .872 save percentage. Both his goals-against average and save percentage were the worst marks of his four full seasons in Montreal.

That opened the door for Jakub Dobes.

Dobes went 29-10-4 with a 2.78 goals-against average and .901 save percentage across 43 games. He then appeared in all 19 of Montreal’s playoff games during its run to the Eastern Conference Final.

The Canadiens rewarded him in July.

Montreal announced a three-year extension for Dobes running from 2027-28 through 2029-30 with an average annual salary of approximately $5.36 million.

Then there is Jacob Fowler.

The 21-year-old went 9-6-2 with a 2.43 goals-against average and .908 save percentage in 17 NHL appearances last season.

The numbers leave Montreal with two younger options who outperformed Montembeault last season.

Canadiens Have Decision With Montembeault’s Trade Value

General manager Kent Hughes has already acknowledged the complications that come with carrying three goaltenders.

During his midseason media availability in January, Hughes said carrying three goalies “isn’t ideal” and added that he didn’t expect Montreal to operate with three long term.

The equation looks even more crowded now.

Fowler needs starts to continue his development.

Dobes has earned the inside track for a larger NHL workload.

Montembeault, meanwhile, is approaching the final year of the three-year, $9.45 million extension he signed in 2023. The Canadiens announced that contract at an average annual value of $3.15 million.

Trading him comes with one obvious complication.

Montreal would be selling after the worst statistical season of his NHL career.

Richardson noted that Montembeault’s struggles have damaged his trade value and suggested the Canadiens may have to give him playing time early in the season to regain interest around the league.

The other possibility would be sending him to the minors while moving forward with Dobes and Fowler.

Waiting carries its own problem.

Every start given to Montembeault in an attempt to rebuild his value is one fewer for the two goaltenders Montreal appears to view as part of its future.

Kelly’s message is to avoid reaching that point.

After spending last season watching the depth chart change in front of them, the Canadiens now have to decide how long they are willing to wait before making the crease reflect it.