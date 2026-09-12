Canadiens Sign Veteran Forward Chris Kreider

The Montreal Canadiens announced that they have signed veteran forward Chris Kreider to a one-year contract for 2026-27.

Kreider recently became a free agent when he and the Anaheim Ducks came to an agreement on an early termination of his contract, which had one year remaining at a $6.5 million cap hit.

Now, days later, he has signed with Montreal, returning to the East Coast, which was a priority for the veteran.

Canadiens Sign Chris Kreider

The Habs posted on their social media Saturday afternoon that they have agreed to terms with Kreider on a one-year deal.

“The Canadiens have agreed to terms on a one-year contract (2026-27) with forward Chris Kreider,” the Habs wrote on X.

Sportsnet NHL insider Elliotte Friedman says the deal is for $2.15 million, and bonuses can make it go up to $3 million more.

“AAV here is $2.15M Bonuses can bring up to $3M more,” Friedman wrote on X.

AAV here is $2.15M Bonuses can bring up to $3M more https://t.co/I03IAy4OSy — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) September 12, 2026

Kreider’s final season on his contract with the Ducks was set to have a $6.5 million cap hit, but only $4 million in remaining salary was left on the deal. Therefore, Kreider is taking a pay cut here, but he returns to the East Coast, which was what he wanted, as that was his priority once his contract with Anaheim was terminated.

While it was a bit surprising to see Kreider leave a bit of money on the table, it also makes sense for him, as he has made a lot of money during his NHL career, and given he is now entering the final stages of his career, it’s not about money at this point, but more about finding a place where he feels like he can win and also somewhere where he can be closer to his family. Plus, he can make the money back if he hits all his bonuses.

Chris Kreider Is a Trusted Vet

Since making his NHL debut during the 2011 postseason, Kreider has been a proven, trusted veteran in the league, playing in parts of 14 seasons for the New York Rangers before spending the last year with the Anaheim Ducks.

During his NHL career, the 35-year-old Boxford, Massachusetts, native has played in 958 regular-season games, scoring 348 goals and 632 points. He has also played in 135 postseason games, scoring 50 goals and 83 points in the playoffs.

At age 35, Kreider is still looking to hoist his first Stanley Cup, and he clearly feels like he has a good chance to do so with Montreal, who were one of the top teams in the league this past season.

Armed with tons of great young talent, the Canadiens have every opportunity to make another long run towards the NHL Stanley Cup Finals this season, and Kreider will be counted on to help the team go far with his goal-scoring and veteran leadership.

Kreider is coming off a solid season in Anaheim where he played 75 games, scoring 22 goals and 50 points. If he can replicate those sorts of totals for the Canadiens, they will likely be very happy with him, as the Habs won’t be relying on Kreider to lead their team. Instead, he will be looked at as a secondary goal scorer and a veteran leader for Montreal.