Canadiens Trade Rumors: Montembeault Could Be on the Move

Despite Montreal being in the middle of the Eastern Conference Final against the Carolina Hurricanes, Canadiens trade rumors remain active. One of the rumors that has picked up steam online is the possibility of the Habs moving netminder Samuel Montembeault this offseason.

Trading Montembeault seems like the logical outcome for the 29-year-old this summer. He was once on track to be the team’s starting goalie for the foreseeable future. But now, there’s no doubt that the job belongs to Jakub Dobes.

But Canadiens trade rumors involving Montembeault don’t stem from that. Montembeault’s subpar showing this season has fueled speculation that the Habs may be looking to move on. His 3.43 GAA and .872 SV% in 25 games weren’t exactly what Montreal was hoping for.

Plus, the emergence of rookie goalie Jacob Fowler as a viable backup to Dobes has further heightened the possibility of the Canadiens looking to make a move this summer.

If that’s the case, there could be various teams interested in landing the former third-round pick of the 2015 NHL Draft. While he wouldn’t exactly be a starting goaltender, teams out there looking to shore up the organizational depth or secure a solid backup may look at Montembeault this offseason.

Canadiens Trade Rumors Could Pick Up Around 2026 NHL Draft

So, a realistic timeline in which Montembeault could be on the move is around the 2026 NHL Draft. That’s when Canadiens trade rumors could hit a peak. Montreal has all of its picks except in the fifth round.

But if there’s a chance the Habs could add to those picks, it wouldn’t be a stretch to imagine the Canadiens parting with Montembeault for a couple of picks. While a first-round pick would be out of the question, it wouldn’t be absurd to think the club could squeeze a third or fourth-rounder from somebody.

That’s crucial because the Habs, above all, will be looking to clear cap space by moving Montembeault. He’s got a $3.15 million cap hit next season. It’s the final year of a three-year contract signed in 2024. And it’s one that the Habs will be happy to get out from under.

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There Might Be a Market for Habs Goalie

Despite his high cap hit, there might be a market for Montembeault. While Canadiens trade rumors haven’t really pinpointed a specific trade partner just yet, it’s not tough to imagine various teams at least kicking the tires.

Clubs like the Utah Mammoth, Florida Panthers, Edmonton Oilers, Vegas Golden Knights, Carolina Hurricanes, Philadelphia Flyers, and even the Anaheim Ducks could be looking for a backup or depth to some extent or another.

With the free-agent market being as thin as it is, it’s not crazy to suppose that the Habs could be getting phone calls. In the worst of cases, Montreal may have to retain a portion of Monteambeault’s cap hit to get his contract off the books. Montreal has all of its retention spots open. So, there’s room for a move like that.

All told, the Canadiens will be looking to move Montembeault as soon as they can once the season is over for them. It’s a tough situation, but the club will have to prioritize extending Dobes this summer, and every bit of cap space will count.