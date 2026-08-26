Canadians Unveil Major Change At Bell Centre

The Montreal Canadiens have routinely been regarded as enjoying arguably the top home ice advantage not only in the National Hockey League, but in North American professional sports.

Bell Centre has routinely been described by Canadiens players and opponents alike as an intimidating and special atmosphere to play in thanks not only to the history forever displayed in the rafters, but because of the over 21,000 fans who pack the venue to support the Habs.

The arena is also debuting a new look for the upcoming season, and it already has Habs fans talking.

The Montreal Canadiens Have Unveiled A New Center Ice Logo For The Upcoming 2025-26 NHL Season

The Canadiens are switching things up a bit, unveiling a new, cleaner center ice logo for the upcoming season featuring the iconic crest in a white faceoff circle as opposed to the red faceoff circle of the past two seasons.

And while there were multiple positive reviews of the new look, many Canadiens fans would have preferred to see their longtime look of two dual logos at center ice rather than one large one.

This fan said, “Better than last season. But still doesn’t beat the double logo at centre ice.”

“Bring back the 2 logos please,” another fan wrote.

Keeping in that vein, this fan exclaimed, “Bring back the double logo PLEASE”

Another fan wrote, “Looks nice but, when the Habs were winning all those Cups in the 1970’s ..they had the opposing CH logos at center ice.”

Finally, this fan said, “…..center line ruins it. Nothing wrong with the two logos on each side of center…..was there!? Cheers”

The Canadiens are scheduled to open Training Camp in preparation for the 2026-27 NHL season on Sept. 16, which will be followed by their first preseason game against the rival Toronto Maple Leafs three days later on Sept. 19.

The Canadiens Have Played At Bell Centre Since 1996

The Canadiens had played multiple decades at the historic Montreal Forum, where multiple Stanley Cup victories were experienced and memories were forever forged.

However, the Canadiens had to eventually move on, and relocated to the venue that was initially called Molson Centre in the latter half of the 1995-96 season.