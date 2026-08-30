Canadiens Urged To Poach 103-Point Star From Canadian-Based Rival

The Winnipeg Jets have become the latest NHL team to have one of their top players request a trade, as All-Star goaltender Connor Hellebuyck recently confirmed that he’d requested a move by general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff months ago.

Hellebuyck, who helped backstop Team USA to an upset win over Team Canada for the gold medal earlier this winter in the 2026 Milan Olympics, still has five years left on his current contract with an $8.5 million salary cap hit.

The Jets have officially responded to Hellebuyck’s trade request, saying they respect what he’s been able to accomplish for their club and that he’s been open about his request, but that there isn’t any update on his future as of now.

In the meantime, the Montreal Canadiens are being urged to consider calling the Jets about another one of their top players if Hellebuyck gets moved.

The Montreal Canadiens Are Being Urged To Inquire About Acquiring Mark Scheifele

During a recent airing of “The Sick Podcast with Tony Mariano”, the eponymous host said that if the Jets end up trading Hellebuyck, it would signal a full-scale rebuild, and the Canadiens should take advantage by trying to acquire Scheifele.

“Do you know what I do if I’m the Montreal Canadiens? I immediately call them and ask them for Mark Scheifele,” he said to guest Pierre McGuire. “Because, if Hellebuyck’s gone, and you just said they’re probably not going to make the playoffs, I would think that once they trade Hellebuyck, they’re not going to be better. They’re going to be worse. Is Scheifele going to want to stay in Winnipeg? Ehlers left.”

“Highly doubtful,” McGuire responded on whether Scheifele would want to remain in Winnipeg after a potential Hellebuyck trade. “Because then, it’s a full-on rebuild. It truly is.”

“Let’s take a look at the East. Carolina’s got a better chance to win the Stanley Cup, Buffalo’s got a better chance to win the Stanley Cup, Tampa Bay’s got a better chance to win the Stanley Cup, the Montreal Canadiens have a better chance to win the Stanley Cup, the Florida Panthers got a better chance to win the Stanley Cup. That’s five teams in the East, there could be more.”

He then listed multiple teams in the Western Conference, including the Dallas Stars, Minnesota Wild, Vegas Golden Knights, San Jose Sharks, and Anaheim Ducks as all having better odds than Winnipeg to win the Stanley Cup.

He concluded:

“When you have 10, 12 teams in front of you, should you rebuild if you end up trading Connor Hellebuyck?”

“Absolutely,” McGuire responded.

Should The Canadiens Make A Play For Mark Scheifele?

Scheifele, taken in the first round (seventh overall pick) by the Jets in the 2011 NHL Draft, has played his entire career with the franchise.

This past season, Scheifele was one of the bright spots on Winnipeg’s roster, as he scored 36 goals with 67 assists for a career-best 103 points for the Jets, who struggled out of the gate and ultimately missed the postseason.

Like Hellebuyck, he still has several seasons left with an $8.5 million salary cap hit left on his deal.