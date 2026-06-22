Montreal Canadiens Star set to be Inducted Into the Hockey Hall of Fame

Over the history of the Montreal Canadiens, one of the NHL’s Original Six teams, they’ve had some of the biggest stars in the history of the sport. Not only that, but Montreal have won the most amount of Stanley Cups in league history, bringing home 23 of them, with their last being in 1993, representing the last Canadian franchise to achieve that success. Unfortunately for the Habs, there’s been little success to speak of since then outside of a 2021 run to the Stanley Cup Finals that ultimately ended in defeat against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

There’s been some positives since that point in time and plenty before, and on Monday, it was revealed that a franchise favorite is going to be rewarded for plenty of success throughout his career with the Canadiens.

Carey Price Defines an era for the Montreal Canadiens

That 2021 run for the Canadiens during the pandemic era was defined by goaltender Carey Price, who posted a 2.28 GAA and a .924 save percentage across 22 games played, and while he came up short, it was the culmination of a very good career with Montreal spanning back to 2007/08 season. Across that time, Price appeared in 712 games for Montreal, ending his career with a very impressive 2.51 GAA and .917 save percentage.

In that time, Price became a Montreal legend, and while there was no Stanley Cup success for he or the team, he’s remembered among the best goaltenders of the generation along with the likes of Roberto Luongo, Marc-Andre Fleury and Henrik Lundqvist.

Carey Price set to be Inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame

While some may believe that Price was overrated as a goaltender, it’s hard to deny the sustained success for an organization that struggled to put a consistent winner around him, and on Monday, that success was rewarded. The Hockey Hall of Fame has now revealed their Class of 2026, and to the surprise of some, Price was revealed among them, earning his place in hockey history after a stellar career with the NHL’s most storied and historic franchise.

Across his career, Price had a record of 361-261-79, and while the team didn’t always have the most success, they could often rely on Price to keep them in games and help them push for the Stanley Cup Playoffs. With the announcement of the 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame class, Price was revealed despite being his first time on the ballot alongside the likes of Brian Burke, Patrice Bergeron and long-time rival Pekka Rinne, who achieved similar success to Price throughout his long time NHL career.

Whether or not all hockey fans agree that Price deserves his induction into the Hall, there’s no denying that he was one of the best goaltenders in the National Hockey League throughout his career, and while it all ended in heartbreak due to injury that forced him to retire, this is a well deserved honor for a player that defined a generation for plenty of hockey fans.