Claude Lemieux’s Son Issues Heartfelt Instagram Post After Death

Former Montreal Canadiens legend Claude Lemieux died on Thursday at age 60.

Following his death, his son and former NHLer Brendan Lemieux took to Instagram to post a heartfelt message about his dad. It was shocking news that Lemieux passed away, and his son took to Instagram to share a message.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Brendan Lemieux (@brendan_lemieux)

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“I love you dad! My son’s favorite person is going to watch from above for a while. We will see you,” Lemieux posted on Instagram.

It’s a heartfelt message from Brendan, who posted a photo of himself, his son, and Claude all together.

Claude Lemieux was a four-time Stanley Cup champion who began his NHL career in the 1983-84 season with the Montreal Canadiens. He appeared in 1,215 career NHL games, recording 379 goals and 407 assists for 786 points.

Claude Lemieux’s Cause of Death

Following the NHL announcing the death of Lemieux, TMZ Sports reported that he had committed suicide.

According to TMZ, Lemieux “was found at the family furniture business by his adult son around 3 a.m. after they became concerned that he hadn’t returned home. The 21-year NHL vet was located in a rear warehouse.”

The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, spoke to The Athletic about the death and declined to confirm the cause of death.

“When asked about Lemieux’s death, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office told The Athletic that deputies responded early Thursday morning to a suicide attempt at a furniture showroom, which state records show is in Lake Park, Fla., and is owned by Lemieux and his wife, Deborah. The Sheriff’s Office secured the business for investigation. The Palm Beach County Medical Examiner’s Office confirmed Lemieux’s death but declined to release any records, citing a Florida statute exempting suicide cases from public records requirements,” The Athletic’s article read.

Lemieux was a four-time Stanley Cup champion, winning it in 1986, 1995, 1996, and 2000, while winning the Conn Smythe Trophy in 1995 as the playoff MVP.

Canadiens Owner Issues Statement on Lemieux’s Death

Following the news of Lemieux’s death, the Canadiens’ owner, Geoff Molson, issued a statement on the matter.

“Today is a dark day for the Canadiens family and the entire hockey community. I wish to express my most sincere and deepest condolences to Claude’s family and loved ones,” said Molson. “A fierce competitor who rose to the occasion in big moments, Claude was a relentless, courageous, and tenacious player who led the team to the highest honors. He embodied the very essence of being a Montreal Canadiens player. Today we mourn the untimely passing of one of our champions. Our thoughts are with his family on this difficult day.”

Lemieux was drafted in the 1983 NHL Entry Draft by the Canadiens. He spent parts of seven seasons in Montreal, skating in 281 games, recording 97 goals and 92 assists for 189 points. The Quebec native also played with the New Jersey Devils, Colorado Avalanche, Phoenix Coyotes, Dallas Stars, and San Jose Sharks during his 21-year NHL career.

Lemieux retired from the NHL following the 2008-09 NHL season, which was his comeback from a brief retirement.