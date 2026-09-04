Montreal Canadiens Front Office is Maintaining a Patient Approach

The Montreal Canadiens have emerged as one of the teams with the most promising future’s in the NHL with the efficiency in which they have navigated their rebuild in recent seasons. It has been a quick turnaround in Montreal, largely on the backs of the talented youth core that has been assembled by general manager Kent Hughes and company. After a successful 2025-2026 campaign in which the club made an eastern conference finals run against the Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes, this is a team looking to take that next step forward in 2026-2027.

Montreal Exercising Patience in Efforts of Upgrading the Roster

While Hughes has built a strong young core of players, this appears to be a squad that could use more veteran talent to support this cast. The team has been assessing its options when it comes to upgrading the roster, however this is not a process that Hughes plans on fast-tracking. The Montreal Gazette’s Stu Cowan explained the current approach of Canadiens management: “Patience has been a virtue for the Canadiens since this rebuild started; They want to make a trade for a top-six forward and a right-shot defenseman, but aren’t going to rush into it.”

A big factor in the success of the Canadiens rebuild to this point is the fact they have not rushed it. This is a common mistake that teams make after years of finishing at the bottom of the pecking order. Managers often get desperate for results and sacrifice the future they have been building in an attempt to engineer an immediate fix. While that approach may lead to slighter better results in the present, it will come at the cost of long-term performance.

Hughes and this front office maintained faith in the team that has been gradually constructed and they have been rewarded for that patience. With that said, there comes a point when it is time to reach the next level. Very rarely does that happen solely through the players that have been drafted/developed within the organization. Since the Canadiens have been a playoff team in consecutive seasons, it is fair to say that this is a group that is no longer rebuilding. Therefore, this would appear to be the time to become aggressive in turning this team into a true Stanley Cup contender.

Canadiens have Holes in the Roster

There is no doubt that this is a stout team in Montreal that should continue to perform in the playoff mix. With that said, there are holes on this roster that need to be addressed. The most obvious lies towards the top of the forward rotation. The Canadiens have one of the most lethal top lines in the league of Cole Caufield, Nick Suzuki and Juraj Slafkovsky. However, there is a clear drop off in form from line two onwards. Ivan Demidov in particular is a player that could use more support to work with.

Additionally, the defensive core looks like it could use another weapon. The blueline is much better than past seasons thanks largely to the play of Lane Hutson and Noah Dobson. Another addition to the back-end would further strengthen this unit. It will be interesting to see what Hughes does to address these needs in a way that does not harm what he has been carefully putting together.