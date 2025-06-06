Canadiens Linked to Trading for Former Conn Smythe Winner to Bolster Offense

The Montreal Canadiens are looking to add more talent to their roster this offseason after making a surprising run to the playoffs.

One area of need for the Canadiens is more offense, and one insider links them to a star winger. NHL insider Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report links Montreal to trading for Nashville Predators star Jonathan Marchessault.

“Born in Cap-Rouge, Quebec, Marchessault played junior hockey with the Quebec Remparts. Last July, he indicated that the rebuilding Canadiens were in the running to sign him,” Richardson wrote. “But he felt the Predators were a better fit. The Habs instead acquired Patrik Laine later that summer to bolster their scoring. The Canadiens’ improvement could make them a more enticing destination for Marchessault.

“Marchessault’s age and the remaining years on his contract are worrisome unless the Predators retain part of his cap hit,” Richardson added. “The Canadiens’ priority is adding a second-line center, but if a suitable center cannot be found, they could consider adding a top-six winger.”

With the Predators a rebuilding team and Montreal competing for a playoff spot, Marchessault would likely welcome the trade. He is also from Quebec and would be a fan-favorite, while also playing a key role for the Canadiens.

Marchessault helped the Vegas Golden Knights win the Stanley Cup in 2023 and won the Conn Smythe, which is awarded to the playoff MVP. Marchessault is in the second year of his five-year, $27.5 million deal. He recorded 21 goals and 35 assists for 56 points in 78 games last season.

Insider: Marchessault ‘Would Love’ to be Traded to Canadiens

After Nashville had a disappointing season, the Predators could look to make some major changes this offseason.

One name that has been brought up in trade talks is Marchessault. The star forward would have several teams interested in him. But, NHL insider Frank Seravalli of DailyFaceoff says Marchessault would like to go back home and be traded to Montreal.

“I think in a perfect world, he would love to go to the Montreal Canadiens and go home,” Seravalli said. “I don’t know how open they are to that, given the term on his deal. But you can see him helping a pretty good offense already to take that next step. He seems like a true Marty St. Louis type player, doesn’t he?”

Marchessault would be a good second-line forward for the Canadiens and add some much-needed scoring to the lineup. He would also play on the power play and likely fill the role that the Habs thought Laine would fill.

Marchessault is Happy to be in Nashville

Marchessault has had his name come up in trade rumors since the season ended, and even at the trade deadline.

Yet, while his name was being brought up, Marchessault appeared on the La Poche Bleue podcast and broke his silence on the rumors. He says Montreal does hold a special place in his heart, but he does like being in Nashville.

“I’m still happy with the decision I made a year ago, but of course Montreal holds a special place in my heart,” said Marchessault. “You never know what the future holds. But for now, we’ll see what happens, I’m very happy in Nashville.”

Marchessault was an All-Star in 2022.