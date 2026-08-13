Montreal Canadiens Hand Extension to Recently Acquired Forward

The Montreal Canadiens are a team that’s built for sustained success in the modern NHL, and with a core that’s mostly all locked in and ready to take the leap together, exciting things are coming for the leagues most decorated franchise.

This off-season, many expected them to go all-in on acquiring veteran stars that could help them take the next step towards the Stanley Cup, but as of right now, they’ve been fairly quiet, with GM Kent Hughes expressing his patience as they wait for the right move to present itself. However, they recently made one small, AHL related trade, and now, they’ve handed out a one-year extension to the player acquired in that deal.

Sasha Pastujov Signs an Extension in Montreal

The player in question is Sasha Pastujov, who was acquired in a deal with the Anaheim Ducks, with the Canadiens sending forward Sean Farrell the other way, and while it wasn’t a monumental deal, it’s one that both teams hope pays off with a fresh new start for both players.

It’s unclear whether or not Pastujov will ever get the opportunity to play in the NHL for Montreal, but now, the team have announced a one-year, two-way deal for the 23-year-old, as they look to give him every opportunity to earn his way to the top level.

While he’s not played in the NHL yet, Pastujov has shown great potential down in the AHL, as he had a career year with the San Diego Gulls in 2025/26, posting 21 goals and 57 points in 71 games played, so clearly with that level of production and good size at 6-foot-0, 185 pounds, the Canadiens see him as a valuable depth piece that could play in the league if needed.

Can the Canadiens Take the Last Step in 2026/27?

At the NHL level, the Canadiens were one step short of the Stanley Cup Finals in 2026, and while the team haven’t made significant upgrades, given how exciting this young core is, if the team can make some moves at the trade deadline, they’re primed to take that final leap in 2026/27.

Obviously there’s plenty that has to go their way, and with teams improving over the summer, the Eastern Conference is tougher than it’s ever been, and while Pastujov won’t play a major role in the Canadiens success, it’s that type of depth throughout the organization that will help them as they aim to go from exciting young team to genuine Stanley Cup threats.

Only time will tell how this plays out over the next nine months for the Canadiens, but with a core that’s getting better each and every year and an entire roster that’s one of the most balanced in the National Hockey League, there could be a long stretch of sustained success upcoming for this franchise and city.