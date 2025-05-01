Insider Believes Canadiens’ $38.5 Million Forward Won’t Return Next Season

The Montreal Canadiens lost in five games in their first-round playoff matchup against the Washington Capitals.

The Canadiens got playoff experience and snuck in, which is a good sign for their young core. Yet, Montreal could look to trade away players and NHL insider Jeremy Tingley of NHLTradeRumors believes Josh Anderson has played his last game with Montreal.

“Like Laine, look for Hughes to gauge the trade market on the 30-year-old power forward. Anderson has two seasons left on his deal, at $5.5 million AAV, and owns a five team no-trade clause. 15 goals and 27 points this season isn’t cutting it for the price tag,” Tingley wrote. “This comes after Anderson posted 20 points in 78 games last year. Hughes may need to parlay Anderson with one of his second-round picks to get a team to bite, but considering Anderson’s style of play, there should be a few suitors.”

As Tingley mentions, Anderson has two years left on his seven-year, $38.5 million deal, and Montreal could use that money elsewhere.

Anderson is a power forward who showed he has a role in the playoffs. But Tingley believes Montreal should look to trade him and use that money on something else.

Anderson recorded 27 points in the regular season and had 1 assist in 5 playoff games.

Anderson Battled Injuries During Canadiens Season

Following Montreal being elimination from the playoffs, the injury report came out for the team.

Despite playing physical and with an edge, it was revealed Anderson was dealing with multiple injuries since December, which impacted his play.

Anderson had been playing through an injury as he was trying to help Montreal make the playoffs which they did. Back in March, before the Canadiens clinched a playoff spot, head coach Martin St. Louis praised Anderson for playing through an injury.

“He deserves to be rewarded,” said St. Louis. “From the beginning of the season, he’s had the pedal to the floor, bringing emotion to every game. I’m not surprised he’s giving us this kind of hockey while fighting through some tough physical issues. It’s contagious, the attitude that he’s bringing.”

Anderson’s teammate, Christian Dvorak, was also impressed that Anderson was able to play through the injuries and still make an impact.

“Drags everybody into the fight,” Dvorak said. “He’s not 100 percent so the guys rally behind that. It’s big for us, and we just gotta follow his lead.”

Anderson was selected 95th overall in the 2012 NHL Draft.

Canadiens Grew From Playoff Experience

Despite Montreal losing in five games, the Canadiens learned a lot by returning to the playoffs.

The Canadiens had been going through a rebuild, and veteran forward Brendan Gallagher was happy the team got to find their identity. But, he knows the team has to build off of this year.

“Last couple of years, we’ve understood our identity,” said Gallagher. “I think we’ve created that as a group, and we play to it. When we have success, I think that’s what other teams will understand is, ‘This is what the Montreal Canadiens are going to do to us.’ And that’s important to have. And I think there’s been accountability within our team.

“We hold each other to that standard. When we talk to you guys at the start of the year and we say this is our goal, we mean it. And this is where we want to be, and next year’s going to be no different. There’s opportunity to get back here, and it’s going to get tougher, so it’s important for us to continue to add to that. But it’s a resilient group, a group that continues to fight for each other, and when we play to our identity we’re a good hockey club.”

The Canadiens made the playoffs for the first time since the 2020-21 NHL season.