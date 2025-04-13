Insider Links Canadiens to Signing Rival Team’s Star $19.5 Million Center

The Montreal Canadiens have a need at center and will look to add a second-line center in the offseason, whether that’s through trade or free agency.

NHL insider Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey Now explored some potential options for the Canadiens to sign to pair with star prospect Ivan Demidov next season. One option Dumont believes makes sense is Claude Giroux, one of the Ottawa Senators, who is an archrival of the Canadiens.

“Claude Giroux is the polar opposite of many of the centers listed here. He’s currently being used as a second-line winger, with newcomer Dylan Cozens taking over center duties, but he has a long history of taking faceoffs, and his efficiency is usually elite. As it stands, Giroux has won over 61 percent of his face-offs this season,” Dumont wrote. “He’s not an offensive dynamo, not anymore, but he does provide an excellent defensive presence for the Senators, and that may be what a line featuring Demidov and Patrik Laine will need to thrive.

“At 37 years old, he’s far from a spring chicken, but he still controls the play whenever he’s on the ice, his underlying stats are great, and he can provide secondary or tertiary scoring, which would bolster the team’s overall depth,” Dumont added. “Additionally, he could serve as a mentor for a player such as Owen Beck, because he knows how to take care of both ends of the ice.”

Giroux is in the final year of his three-year, $19.5 million deal. He would add some veteran leadership to the Canadiens’ roster and also add some scoring.

With the Senators this season, he’s recorded 15 goals and 34 assists for 49 points in 79 games.

Canadiens Eagerly Waiting for Debut of Ivan Demidov

Montreal drafted Demidov fifth overall a year ago. He was considered one of the top prospects, but there were some concerns about whether he would leave Russia.

Yet, not even a full year later, Demidov got out of his contract in the KHL and signed with the Canadiens. He’s expected to make his debut on April 14.

“I don’t know when he’s going to be here, but it’s reasonable (to think he’ll play). We signed him, we know he’s coming,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “It’s very reasonable to think he’s going to put a Canadiens jersey on.”

Star Canadiens winger Cole Caufield was glad Demidov was coming over.

“I think everybody’s pretty fired up,” he said. “I can’t wait for him to get here, to be honest with you.”

Demidov recorded 19 goals and 39 assists for 49 points in 65 games in the KHL.

Montreal Closing in on Playoff Berth

The Canadiens are one point away from clinching a playoff spot.

Montreal got a point in their OT loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on April 12. After the loss, Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki said the point was big as they are closing in on their goal.

“We had a lot of belief coming into the season that we could be in this position,” Suzuki said. “Most people really didn’t see that. It’s nice to be in this hunt for the last wild-card spot, and hopefully we can secure that.”

Montreal is 39-31-10.