Insider Predicts Canadiens Sign Hated $49 Million Forward

The Montreal Canadiens are predicted to make a splash and sign a gritty forward in free agency.

NHL insider John Buccigross of ESPN was on Daily Faceoff’s Morning Cuppa Hockey and predicted the Canadiens will sign Brad Marchand in free agency.

“Marchand, it’s going to be Florida or somewhere Northeast,” Buccigross said. “I’m going to go, I almost went Montreal with Marchand, I think he wants to stay in the Northeast. So I’ll go Montreal (for) Marchand, go off the board a little bit there. Short flight to Boston if the family stays in Boston, 40 minute flight to Boston.”

Marchand signing with the Canadiens would be a massive move for Montreal. The former Boston Bruins captain has been hated for years by Habs fans, as he is a gritty forward who has tortured the Canadiens for years.

However, Buccigross believes Marchand wants to go closer to home, and getting to play for Montreal would be as close to home as he can get.

Marchand is in the final year of his eight-year $49 million deal. He was traded from the Bruins to the Florida Panthers at the trade deadline.

The Canadiens have just over $11 million in cap space this offseason, according to Puckpedia.

Marchand Poked Fun at Canadiens Fans

During the 4 Nations Face-Off, Marchand poked fun at Canadiens fans.

Canada opened its tournament in Montreal and Marchand claimed Canadiens fans wouldn’t be cheering for him, but rather their country.

“I don’t think they’ll be cheering for me,” Marchand said. “I think they’re cheering for the team. Playing for Team Canada, you see how united the entire country gets. Everyone’s cheering and hoping to accomplish the same goal. I’ve always looked at it like it’s more of a sign of respect. I don’t get too caught up in that. I’d probably boo me if I was a fan as well.”

Marchand, however, was cheered throughout the tournament in Montreal, which he says he didn’t expect, but was excited about.

The 36-year-old has recorded 21 goals and 26 assists for 47 points in 61 games this season.

Marchand Excited to be Traded to Panthers

At the trade deadline, Boston shockingly traded Marchand to their division rival Panthers.

After the trade, Marchand said he was excited to be part of a great team.

“It has been a whirlwind the past few days,” Marchand said. “It’s sad to leave a place I look at as home. I have a lot of great memories in Boston, a lot of incredible years there. But it is extremely exciting to be part of such an incredible group here. When I walked into the room the other day, I literally had flashbacks to the year that we won (2011) and some of the groups we had other the years that had incredible chemistry and an incredible culture.”

Marchand is currently sidelined with an injury but he says he is closing in on a return.

“I am feeling better, getting better every day is how I would describe it,” Marchand said. “We’re going to do more with the team today, since we didn’t get to do much yesterday with it being a day off. The biggest thing when you’re not on the ice is to spend more time off the ice and get to know each other.”

Marchand is a two-time All-Star and won the Stanley Cup with the Bruins in 2011.