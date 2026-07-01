Montreal Canadiens Sign Young Star to a Massive Contract Extension

The Montreal Canadiens have begun and ended one of the quickest rebuilds in NHL history, and over that time, General Manager Kent Hughes has absolutely nailed it at the NHL Draft, year in, year out.

Heading into the 2026/27 campaign, the Canadiens are hoping to build on their Eastern Conference Finals appearance this season, and while they’re ready to add veteran stars, all of this success has come on the back of the young core. Not only have the team drafted well, but they’ve handed out some amazing contracts, and on the day of free agency, they’ve done it again, inking one of the NHL’s best young stars to an incredible deal.

Ivan Demidov Signs Long-Term With the Montreal Canadiens

Back in the 2024 NHL Draft, the Canadiens had the No. 5 overall pick, and after the way the board fell, the team were ecstatic to land Russian winger Ivan Demidov, who many believed would be a top-three pick. The Canadiens wasted no time in drafting him, and in his first full season, he proved why he was worthy of being a top pick in the draft, as he became crucial to the teams second line.

Now, Montreal have officially rewarded him with long-term security, signing the 20-year-old to an eight-year deal that carries an annual salary cap hit of $9.125 million.

While he’s not yet worth that money, the extension doesn’t kick in until 2027/28, and if he takes another step forward, this deal will become an absolute steal for a team that’s built one of the most exciting young top-six groups in the National Hockey League.

Ivan Demidov Shaping up as a Future Star in the NHL

Immediately upon arrival in Montreal, Demidov was seen as a star, and after just two games in the NHL, he was thrust into the Stanley Cup Playoffs back in 2025 where he posted 2 assists in 5 games played. In 2025/26, his first full season in the league, Demidov showed flashes of what he could become in the NHL, posting 19 goals and 62 points in 82 games played, and right now, he looks like a potential star for the Canadiens.

At 6-foot-1, 195 pounds, Demidov has the size, skill, confidence and hockey IQ to be a top-line winger for years to come with the Canadiens, and given the chemistry he’s already built with the rest of the core, locking him up to this deal was a no-brainer. On top of the talent, the salary cap continues to rise, and in a few years, Demidov’s extension will be seen as a bargain, right up there with the fantastic deals Hughes signed with Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Lane Hutson.

Right now, the sky is the limit for Demidov, and if he takes a leap in 2026/27, we could be looking at a point-per-game player for a long time to come, and if the team can find a legitimate upgrade at the 2C spot, this is a team that could be a genuine Stanley Cup contender for many years ahead.