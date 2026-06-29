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TRADE: Canadiens Send Skilled Forward Prospect to Mammoth

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Montreal Canadiens v New York Islanders
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ELMONT, NEW YORK - MARCH 20: Joshua Roy #89 of the Montreal Canadiens skates against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on March 20, 2025 in Elmont, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

The Montreal Canadiens are moving on from one of their forward prospects.

According to TVA’s Renaud Lavoie, the Canadiens have traded forward Joshua Roy to the Utah Mammoth in exchange for defenseman Maximillian Szuber.

Roy has had a good amount of success in the AHL over the last few seasons but had trouble cementing himself as a full-time NHL player with the Canadiens. Now, he will be looking to change that after getting this fresh start with the Mammoth.

In 57 games last season with the Laval Rocket of the AHL, he had 23 goals, 22 assists, and 45 points. He did not get on the scoresheet in three NHL games this past season with the Canadiens.

This story will be updated. 

Michael DeRosa Michael covers the NHL, NFL, and MLB for Heavy.com. He has professionally covered sports since 2017 and has written for other publications like The Hockey News, BetMGM, Athlon Sports, and The Hockey Writers. More about Michael DeRosa

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TRADE: Canadiens Send Skilled Forward Prospect to Mammoth

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