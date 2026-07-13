Canadiens Named as Landing Spot for Intriguing 19-Goal Center

The Montreal Canadiens could add some youth to their roster this offseason.

Montreal has had a relatively quiet offseason, as the Canadiens’ big move was re-signing their own players. Yet, Montreal needs more, and NHL analyst Lyle Richardson of Bleacher Report named them one of five potential landing spots for young center Shane Wright from the Seattle Kraken.

“Leading up to the 2022 draft, the Montréal Canadiens were expected to select Shane Wright with the first overall pick. Instead, they chose Juraj Slafkovský while Wright went fourth overall with the Kraken,” Richardson wrote. “Canadiens could change their minds if their pursuit of those wingers proves fruitless, perhaps enough to consider circling back on Wright after passing him over four years ago. At best, he’ll click with Demidov; at worst, he’s a placeholder until prospect Michael Hage is ready.

“Wright has more potential than Oliver Kapanen, whom was suggested the Canadiens offer up to the Kraken as part of a trade package. They also could add a prospect such as defenseman Adam Engstrom or a second-round pick.”

Montreal could use another center, as Wright can be the team’s second or third-line center, which is a need. His youth also fits in nicely with the young core that the Canadiens have built.

Wright is entering the final year of his entry-level deal and will be in line for a good payday. He recorded 12 goals and 15 assists for 27 points in 74 games, while the year prior, he had 19 goals and 25 assists for 44 points in 79 games.

Kraken Could Move Wright

Although Seattle drafted Wright fourth overall in 2022, he could be moved.

The young centerman hasn’t been the best fit for Seattle. With that, the Kraken could look to move him and get quite a bit back for him.

Wright’s agent confirmed that the Kraken are open to moving him.

“I can confirm that we have had positive conversations with GM Jason Botterill, and he has agreed to move Shane this summer to a team in need of a top young centre,” Wright’s agent, Kurt Overhardt said to Sportsnet.

Although Wright’s agent went public, NHL insider Elliotte Friedman revealed the young center will only get moved if Seattle gets a fair price back.

“Botterill would not comment. Other executives who’ve spoken to Seattle said there’s obviously an agreement between team and agent to work together. But the Kraken made it extremely clear they expect a fair price and won’t be pressured into anything they don’t want to do. In other words, they are making no guarantees,” Friedman wrote.

Canadiens Fielding Calls on Young Defenseman

Although Montreal is linked to trading for Wright, the team could also deal away a young defenseman.

NHL insider David Pagnotta recently revealed on the Leafs Morning Take that teams are calling about Xhekaj.

“Some teams have been calling about Arber Xhekaj,” Pagnotta said.

What the Canadiens would get back for Xhekaj is unclear. Yet, perhaps he could be part of a trade that brings Wright to Montreal to add some much-needed center depth.