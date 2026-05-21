Lane Hutson is Making History in the Playoffs

The Montreal Canadiens have enjoyed a successful postseason run thus far as they head into tonight’s game 1 matchup versus the Carolina Hurricanes. They have dispatched the Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres on their route to the eastern conference finals.

This is solid progress for this young Canadiens team as they have come out of a long rebuilding phase and returned to contention status in recent seasons under coach Martin St. Louis. After an early first round exit to the Washington Capitals last year, this group appears to have learned from that taste of playoff experience.

A key player in the Canadiens success on the ice has been defenseman Lane Hutson. Hutson has been one of the top players for this team since he joined the squad in 2024. He has continued that strong form in the postseason, where he is currently setting historic marks for a defenseman.

Lane Hutson is Performing in the Playoffs

Hutson’s production has been impressive in his playoff career so far. He has amassed two goals and 17 assists in his first 19 postseason games to this point. That ranks third in NHL history when compared to the totals of other defensemen through their initial 19 playoff games. The only two players who have produced at a higher rate are Adam Fox and Al MacInnis.

That statistic is a testament to Huston’s ability to perform in the clutch on the backend. His offensive instincts from the blueline are among the best in the league. His elite skating ability paired with his playmaking vision have given the Canadiens a weapon at the point, especially on the power play.

After receiving a 8 year contract extension last offseason that will keep him in Montreal until at least 2034, Hutson has a great opportunity to win with this Canadiens team for the long haul.

He will look to continue his strong form and help Montreal bring home what would be their first Stanley Cup since 1993. Hutson has already stacked up awards in his trophy case, taking home the Calder as the NHL’s 2025 rookie of the year.

Hutson has performed well in his sophomore season as he recorded 12 goals and 66 assists for 78 points in 82 regular season games. In the playoffs, he has registered two goals and 12 assists in 14 games.

Montreal has a Bright Future

With Hutson leading the way on defense, this Montreal team has a long competitive window to work with. This group has a bright future as they are loaded with talent across the lineup in all positions.

Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Ivan Demidov and Juraj Slafkovsky provide the Canadiens a dangerous forward core to complement their defense led by Hutson. And in net, Jakub Dobes has put on a sensational run during this postseason.

This team appears primed to be a problem for years to come as Montreal hopes to be the Canadian franchise that will break Canada’s 32-season Cup drought. The Canadiens will have their work cut out for them facing a Carolina team that has not lost a game in these playoffs.