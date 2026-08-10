Montreal Canadiens Legend Shares Thoughts on Jakub Dobes

The Montreal Canadiens have quickly been assembling one of the most impressive core groups in the NHL, and in some cases, they’ve done so with high picks, acquiring the likes of Juraj Slafkovsky and Ivan Demidov in the top-five of the NHL Draft.

Beyond that however, they’ve also managed to get fantastic value, adding players like Cole Caufield, Lane Hutson and Jakub Dobes later in the draft, while acquiring captain Nick Suzuki in a trade with the Vegas Golden Knights. Now, the majority of that core is locked in and they’re ready to take the next step in 2026/27 and beyond, and a Canadiens legend has now shared his thoughts on their net minding situation as they turn from young, exciting team to potential contender.

Carey Price Shares his Thoughts on Montreal’s Jakub Dobes

While the Canadiens haven’t had a star goaltender since Carey Price retired due to injury following the 2021 Stanley Cup Finals, things are finally looking up, with the team now boasting now only Jakub Dobes, but Jacob Fowler as well, with the duo having the potential to be one of the best tandems in the National Hockey League.

Dobes especially has drawn the attention of the Habs legend, and in a recent interview with NHL.com, Price revealed his thoughts on Dobes and the future of the Canadiens goaltending situation, and it’s safe to say that the veteran is a fan.

“I really love Dobes’ compete level, he’s got that ‘grrr’ in his game, he’s got that swagger,” Price said. “I really enjoy watching that.”

Carey Price = big fan of Jakub Dobes ❤️⁣⁣Read more about what the @CanadiensMTL legend thinks of their two young goalies ➡️ https://t.co/0xxP6e0FBD https://t.co/CWKQ3MEjBg pic.twitter.com/QWEQONda2f — NHL Media (@NHLMedia) August 10, 2026

Skills are one thing in net, but the confidence to be a No. 1 and take games away from the opposition is another, and to be a great goalie that’s what you need, so to see that comment from Price should fill Habs fans with immense hope.

Can the Canadiens Goaltending Turn Them Into True Contenders?

Last season, Dobes was one of the best goaltenders in the National Hockey League, posting a 2.78 GAA and a .901 save percentage across 43 games played, and in the Stanley Cup Playoffs, he was even better. Despite being swiftly eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Finals, Dobes dominated the post-season, boasting a 2.66 GAA and a .908 save percentage over 19 appearances, and with the young core coming along, there’s plenty of reason for optimism in Montreal.

While he didn’t get too much attention for his performances, Dobes has quickly shown off not only his impressive skillset, but his confidence as well, as he’s quickly blossomed into a player the Canadiens can potentially rely on for years to come as their starter despite being just 25-years of age.

Don’t take it from all the fans that have grown to love him however, but from Price as well, and if there’s anyone that knows goaltending, it’s the Canadiens legend, and while there may be a bit of bias there, Dobes has already shown he can produce on a consistent basis, so it shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise that Price is raving about a player that could be the future of his beloved franchise.