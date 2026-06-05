Canadiens Linked to Potential Blockbuster Dylan Larkin Trade

The Detroit Red Wings offseason plans took an unexpected turn as their captain Dylan Larkin has demanded a trade request from the organization.

This development has put the future trajectory of Detroit in doubt. The team has not made the playoffs since 2016 as Red Wings fans have been losing their patience in the “Yzerplan.” Clearly, Larkin is on the same wavelength and wants a change of scenery.

The next question is which team does Larkin land at this summer? Many teams will be interested in the centerman’s services as a top versatile player who can fit in on virtually any lineup around the league.

Montreal Canadiens Among Top Trade Targets for Larkin

Insider David Pagnotta included a list of destinations that would make sense for Larkin as teams that will likely be targeting him. One of those clubs is the Montreal Canadiens.

Montreal would want to pursue Larkin for a variety of reasons. The biggest one is that he would plug the most glaring hole in their lineup: the second line center position. The Canadiens have struggled to find that 2C that can back up Nick Suzuki and take some pressure off of their top player. Larkin would provide this team with two true top lines. He could be the center that Ivan Demidov needs to take that next step in his game.

With Larkin added into the fold, Montreal could have a top-six offensive rotation that includes him, Demidov, Suzuki, Cole Caufield and Juraj Slafkovsky. That would give the Canadiens one of the most dangerous forward core’s in the NHL.

Larkin has a flurry of tools that would come in handy for this group. He is among the fastest skaters in the league and can produce at a point-per-game rate offensively. He is also very good defensively and can be utilized on both special teams.

After a season in which Montreal took a leap forward in the playoffs, Larkin may be the last piece of the puzzle that puts this team over the top in their quest for the Stanley Cup.

Montreal has Assets that Could Entice Detroit

Red Wings general manager Steve Yzerman needs to get back the best possible return in exchange for Larkin. There are few teams that could put together a more valuable trade package than Montreal. If Detroit opt to start from fresh with another rebuild, the Canadiens have a cupboard that would be intriguing for them to consider.

Montreal has a plethora of promising young players that they could target in a deal. One of those players is Michael Hage; the Canadiens top prospect in the system. Like Larkin, he is a center and also played college hockey with the Michigan Wolverines. He would almost certainly be a guy that the Red Wings would seek in negotiations.

However, Detroit may not be interested in youth pieces. It depends on what direction Yzerman decides to take this squad moving forward. If he believes this team still has the potential to be a playoff team, it would be more logical for him to acquire another star in return. Considering Montreal is a team that has asserted themselves as a contender, they would be hesitant to give up one of their top players for Larkin.