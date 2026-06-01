Canadiens Forward Reveals Departure From Club, Eyes Canucks

Montreal Canadiens forward Brendan Gallagher has hinted that his time with the club will soon come to an end. The veteran has been with the organization ever since he was selected in the fifth round of the 2010 draft. In total, Gallagher has played 911 career regular-season games with the Canadiens. He grabbed 487 points during this timeframe, the 26th-most in the team’s history.

According to Sportsnet’s Eric Engels, Gallagher admitted on June 1 that it was “pretty clear” that he was moving on from Montreal. The veteran became emotional while discussing the situation. Gallagher even momentarily walked away from reporters while thinking about his late mother and how the Canadiens supported him through the loss. The star’s mother passed away from cancer in March 2025.

Engels also reports that Gallagher claimed that he would love to remain with Montreal if it were up to him. Nevertheless, it certainly seems as if the veteran is now on the fringe of the roster. Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis scratched the team’s alternate captain several times throughout their recent playoff run. In fact, Gallagher only played three total postseason games this spring.

During the 2025-26 campaign, Gallagher’s average ice time dwindled to just 12:21 per game. This was nearly three minutes less than what he averaged during the 2021-22 season. As a result, the forward’s 0.30 points per game figure this year was the lowest of his NHL career.

Brendan Gallagher Eyes Home Team After Montreal Canadiens Departure

While Gallagher is set to leave the Montreal Canadiens, he is still under contract at the moment. The forward has one more season remaining on his six-year, $39 million ($6.5 million AAV) deal. As a result, a trade is likely coming this summer. Montreal was recently linked with offloading Gallagher to save money, so the star’s comments are not exactly too surprising.

According to Puckpedia.com, the Canadiens have just under $11 million in projected cap space for the 2026-27 season. Parting ways with Gallagher will help create extra funds for general manager Kent Hughes to work with. It was revealed earlier on June 1 that Montreal was interested in Anaheim Ducks center Mason McTavish. The young forward carries an annual cap hit of $7 million.

Gallagher, however, does hold some power in the situation. He currently has a six-team no-trade clause in his contract. It also appears as if the veteran is eyeing a specific move out west. Gallagher told reporters on Monday that he would “welcome” a deal with his hometown Vancouver Canucks this summer.

Montreal Already Looking to Improve Squad

Gallagher’s pending departure from the Montreal Canadiens is certainly a sad moment. After all, the veteran played his entire professional career with the club and became a leader in the organization. The fact that he was not able to help his teammates throughout the playoffs also stings a bit.

Nevertheless, the Canadiens will look to move on from the situation and improve the roster. According to Priyanta Emrith, Hughes has admitted that he has already spoken to other NHL execs regarding possible trades. The general manager, however, claims that Montreal will not be looking to acquire rentals. The club wants skilled players who will be a part of the roster on multi-year deals.