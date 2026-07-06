Canadiens Named Perfect Trade Fit for Star Penguins Forward

The Montreal Canadiens are still looking to land another top-six forward this summer. General manager Kent Hughes recently made Quebec hockey fans happy by locking up Ivan Demidov and Jakub Dobes to long-term contracts. The moves keep two key players in place for the future and solidify the already impressive roster.

Nevertheless, the Canadiens still need to make one more major move in the coming weeks. According to NHL insider Elliotte Friedman, Hughes and Montreal will continue to be aggressive in their search for another quality forward. Speaking on his latest 32 Thoughts podcast, Friedman reported that the Canadiens attempted to pry Kirill Marchenko away from the Columbus Blue Jackets. Columbus, however, blocked any potential trade for the star Russian.

With Marchenko now off the board, Montreal has to move on to other targets. While the Canadiens have options, one of Friedman’s sources has hinted at a potential trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins. According to the insider’s source, Montreal would be a great fit for either Bryan Rust or Rickard Rakell. Both star wingers have two more years remaining on their contracts at around $5 million AAV.

The Canadiens would almost certainly rather target a center this summer. After all, putting a quality center between Demidov and Alex Newhook would be the best-case scenario for Montreal. However, the center market is extremely costly, and it was previously revealed that Hughes would pivot to landing a winger if he cannot get another deal done.

Landing Bryan Rust or Rickard Rakell Would Give the Montreal Canadiens an Offensive Boost

The Athletic’s Chris Johnston recently included both Rakell and Rust in his latest NHL trade board. According to Johnston, Rakell’s trade value “may never be higher” than what it is right now. The 33-year-old veteran recorded 48 points in 60 games during the most recent campaign. He also posted an impressive 70 points just a year ago. He currently has an eight-team no-trade clause in his contract.

Rust, 34, has been even better for Pittsburgh in recent seasons. In fact, the veteran winger has racked up 65 points in each of the last two campaigns with the Penguins. He is averaging 30 goals per year during this timeframe. As Johnston points out, Rust’s production at $5.12 million AAV would surely be enticing for NHL clubs looking for instant offense. The Montreal Canadiens are likely aware of the potential fit.

Assuming the Canadiens do land one of these wingers from Pittsburgh, it would create a bit of a roster shuffle. Newhook, a player who has experience at center, would likely shift to the middle of the ice. Because Demidov is a natural right winger, either Rakell or Rust would then fit in on the left side of this second line.

Montreal Could Move Young Center to Facilitate Trade

Friedman also hinted that the Montreal Canadiens could include Oliver Kapanen in a trade to help land a new top-six forward. Although the young center showed glimpses of quality during the 2025-26 season, he seemingly fell off down the stretch. In fact, Kapanen failed to record a point in seven recent playoff games.

Montreal is certainly on the right track, but they will face some intense competition in the ultra-competitive Atlantic Division in the coming years. Several teams in the division have gotten better this summer, and the Canadiens are seemingly one significant move away from being an elite team.