Montreal Canadiens-Buffalo Sabres Game 7 Prediction, Odds and Preview

The big game is finally here. It’s Game Seven between the Montreal Canadiens and the Buffalo Sabres to decide another series in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. The Carolina Hurricanes, after a lengthy break, are awaiting the winner of this massive Game 7 between the Canadiens and Sabres to see who they will play in the Eastern Conference Finals, with a chance to advance to the Stanley Cup on the line.

As for this Game Seven, the Canadiens held a 3-2 series lead with a home game in their back pocket at Bell Centre. However, after trailing 3-1 in game six, the Sabres scored SEVEN unanswered goals to force a game seven in their home arena. Buffalo took a page out of Montreal’s book with an onslaught of goals, and now Canadiens fans are likely to question their goaltending situation with Jakub Dobes, who had to be removed from the game on Saturday night.

Now, let’s get into this game seven previews, and some odds, predictions for Game Seven between the Habs and Sabres, who haven’t played in a game with massive implications like this in a long time.

Canadiens vs. Buffalo Sabres Game Seven Previews

Puck drop is set for 7:30 p.m. EST.

The game will stream on ESPN, ESPN+, and all partnered ESPN streaming services.

It will be held in the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York.

The last time the Buffalo Sabres made the conference finals was in 2007. In that year’s Eastern Conference Finals, they were eliminated by the Ottawa Senators in five games.

The last time the Canadiens advanced to the Eastern Conference Finals was technically 2021 when they were in the funky Western Conference year, and they defeated the Vegas Golden Knights.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Odds/Betting Preview

This is it, the best two words in all of professional sports: Game Seven. This has been an electric series from start to finish. Before game six, the Canadiens had won three of the last four games, but neither team has played exceptionally well at home, which makes this game a total toss-up.

Odds courtesy of DraftKings Sportsbook, and are subject to change:

Moneyline: Buffalo Sabres: -118 ($118 bet wins $100), Montreal Canadiens: -102 ($102 bet wins $100)

Puck Line: Canadiens +1.5 (-265), Sabres -1.5 (+215)

Goal Total (5.5) Over 5.5: -108, Under 5.5: -112)

Everything in this betting market points to this game being a total toss-up, even with the puck line having such good value on both sides.

Canadiens vs. Sabres Game Seven Prediction

It’s prediction time…. this one is so hard, so my official prediction is going to be over 5.5 goals. There have been 6+ goals scored in four of the last five games.

However, being objective isn’t fair here, so I’m also going to bet the Buffalo Sabres to win the game on the moneyline.

Seven unanswered goals when you’re down 3-1 and staring elimination in the face is impressive.

It’s going to be one of the more entertaining Game Sevens in the NHL in recent memory (since the 2025 Cup Final). Be sure to catch this one on ESPN at 7:30 p.m. EST.