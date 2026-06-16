Canadiens Expected to Trade Top Prospect for Star Center

The Montreal Canadiens took a major step in the right direction during the 2025-26 season. After barely making the playoffs last year, Montreal made it all the way to the Eastern Conference final in May. While they were eventually dominated by the Carolina Hurricanes, the Canadiens are clearly close to becoming a true Cup contender.

Undoubtedly, the biggest offseason need for Montreal right now is another quality center. General manager Kent Hughes will be looking to add a 2C to feature next to Ivan Demidov moving forward. Sportsnet’s Rory Boylen is now predicting that the Canadiens will look to offload highly-rated forward Alexander Zharovsky to help land their new center.

It was recently revealed that Montreal was willing to move Zharovsky ahead of the previous trade deadline. According to NHL insider Jeff Marek, Hughes was set to send the young Russian to the Toronto Maple Leafs in a deal for Matthew Knies. The trade, however, collapsed because it was submitted to the league too late.

Although landing Knies would have been a blockbuster trade, it would not have solved their center problems. Boylen believes that Hughes will continue to dangle Zharovsky this summer. Sportsnet recently named the Russian as the second-best hockey prospect (over fellow Canadiens youngster Michael Hage) not yet in the NHL. The forward racked up 42 points in 59 KHL games with Salavat Yulaev Ufa this past season.

Montreal Canadiens Likely Willing to Offload Alexander Zharovsky for Dylan Larkin

While the 2025-26 season just ended, the Montreal Canadiens have already been linked with several centers. Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin would likely be the top realistic choice by Hughes and company. However, it remains to be seen if the American would be willing to move to Montreal and if Detroit wants to deal their star player to a divisional rival.

On top of these issues, the Canadiens also have some financial restrictions. According to Puckpedia.com, Montreal has just under $11 million in projected cap space. Larkin’s eight-year, $69.6 million contract carries an annual cap hit of $8.7 million. Nevertheless, Hughes will be looking to shed some salary in the coming weeks. Just how much money the Canadiens can free up could ultimately determine their center target.

Another potential option for Montreal could very well be Anaheim Ducks star Mason McTavish. The former third overall draft pick took a step backwards during the 2025-26 season. He, however, is widely viewed as a change-of-scenery candidate and could fit better with the Canadiens.

Montreal Needs More Firepower Up Front

The Montreal Canadiens’ future certainly seems to be bright. Nevertheless, the team does need to add another quality forward to their group. Montreal got off to a fast start in the recent playoffs but faded away against the mighty Hurricanes. In fact, the Canadiens managed to score just five goals in their last four games against Carolina.

Potentially trading away Zharovsky would be risky. After all, the young Russian has been impressive in the competitive KHL and could eventually become a star in North America. He, however, may take a few years to develop and adjust to the NHL. Hughes and the Canadiens may not be willing to be patient enough to wait.