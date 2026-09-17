Montreal Canadiens Announce Kaiden Guhle Update Amid Injury Concern

There is now a shortage of injury news and updates across the NHL, especially as training camp is beginning for teams on Thursday, September 17.

It marks the official start of the 2026-27 NHL season, which officially begins in a couple of weeks, so it’s a very quick build-up to the campaign.

For the Montreal Canadiens, they were one series away from the Stanley Cup Final last season, and proved a lot of people wrong with their level of play in the Cup Playoffs.

There are now expectations surrounding the Canadiens and much of their young core as the new season looms.

One player the Canadiens will be without to start the season is Kaiden Guhle, and the team announced a notable update on his status before training camp.

Kaiden Guhle To Return in 4-5 Weeks

Via PuckPedia.com, the Canadiens had this to say about their 24-year-old defenseman:

“The Canadiens announced Wednesday that Guhle is recovering from minor adductor muscle surgery that he underwent over the summer, and he’s expected to return in 4-5 weeks.”

TSN.com staff reports wrote:

“Guhle was limited to 39 games last season, scoring two goals with 11 points while averaging 19:28 of ice time. In the playoffs, he had eight assists in 19 games. He missed 39 games due to adductor muscle surgery in October, missing all of November and December before returning against Nashville on Jan. 10. He is entering the second season of a six-year, $33.3 million contract with an AAV of $5.5 million. The Edmonton native has skated in 208 career NHL games, scoring 18 goals with 69 points.”

How Does Kaiden Guhle’s Injury Affect the Canadiens to Start the Season?

Kaiden Guhle’s injury could have a significant impact on the Canadiens as they begin the season. As one of Montreal’s key young defensemen, Guhle provides physical play, strong defensive coverage, and valuable minutes on the blue line.

Without Guhle, the Canadiens may need other defensemen to take on bigger roles and heavier workloads. His absence could also affect the team’s ability to defend against top opponents and transition the puck out of the defensive zone.

Montreal’s younger players may have an opportunity to step up, but replacing Guhle’s combination of skill, size, and experience will be challenging early in the season.