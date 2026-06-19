Canadiens Projected to Land $42 Million Star Center via Trade

The Montreal Canadiens finally seem set to address their need for a true number two center. General manager Kent Hughes previously acquired veteran center Phillip Danault early in the 2025-26 season. While the move strengthened Montreal’s backbone in the middle of the ice, Danault regularly featured on the team’s third line.

ESPN is now predicting that the Canadiens should land Mason McTavish from the Anaheim Ducks to solve their problem at the position. According to the outlet’s Kristen Shilton, Montreal would have to give up defenseman David Reinbacher and two 2026 draft picks to acquire the star center. The Canadiens previously selected Reinbacher fifth overall in the 2023 draft. He only played two NHL games in the most recent season, but posted 24 points in 57 AHL games.

McTavish is likely set to leave Anaheim because he failed to thrive under new coach Joel Quenneville during the 2025-26 campaign. The budding star previously signed a massive six-year, $42 million contract ($7 million AAV) just last summer. Nevertheless, the Ducks are likely looking to offload McTavish to cut their losses.

While McTavish underperformed last season, he is widely viewed as a perfect change-of-scenery candidate. Before Quenneville was brought in, the youngster recorded a career-high 52 points in 76 games in 2024-25. Shilton believes the Canadiens would be a good trade partner with Anaheim because “Montreal is in a good position to give the Ducks a solid return.”

Montreal Canadiens Have Shown Interest in Mason McTavish Before

This is not the first time that the Montreal Canadiens have been linked with McTavish. It was reported in the summer of 2025 that Montreal was eyeing the young center before he signed the aforementioned extension. Interestingly enough, there were suggestions that McTavish was not exactly thrilled to play for Quenneville at the time. It seems as if the center’s instincts were correct.

ESPN’s projected trade between Montreal and Anaheim, however, does not align with a previous report. It was recently revealed that the Ducks were asking for a first-round pick and an established NHL player in return for McTavish. Reinbacher, while talented, is not exactly a proven NHL player just yet.

It remains to be seen if Anaheim is high on the young defenseman. Nevertheless, the Ducks are likely looking to add quality to their blue line in the offseason. Anaheim could soon lose its top three veteran defensemen this summer. Radko Gudas, Jacob Trouba, and John Carlson are all set to be unrestricted free agents.

Montreal Looks to Free Up Funds to Make a Major Move

One potential hiccup in the Montreal Canadiens’ pursuit of McTavish is the financial aspects of his significant contract. According to Puckpedia.com, Montreal has just under $11 million in projected cap space. They also have three open spots on the roster to fill. The Canadiens, however, are expected to free up some funds by offloading Brendan Gallagher and Sam Montembeault.

The Ducks star is not the only center on Montreal’s radar, though. Dylan Larkin, Vincent Trocheck, and even Pavel Zacha have all been linked with a potential move north of the border. Assuming Montreal can land McTavish, or a similar player, the club would position itself as a true contender for the near future.