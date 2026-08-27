Canadiens Trying to Trade $9 Million Veteran as Oilers Hover

Montreal Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes is still looking to make a significant trade or two this summer. Up until now, the club has mostly focused on getting key players to sign extensions. Ivan Demidov, Jakub Dobes, and Kirby Dach have all re-signed with Montreal during the offseason.

Hughes and the Canadiens also have to figure out what to do with current RFAs Arber Xhekaj and Zachary Bolduc. Xhekaj’s future with the team is somewhat precarious. Nevertheless, Bolduc is almost certain to remain in Montreal. Outside of these decisions, Hughes would love to bring in a new top-six forward and offload Sam Montembeault.

The veteran goaltender is currently third in the depth chart behind Dobes and Jacob Fowler. Because of this, and his $3.15 million AAV salary, the Montreal Canadiens have been linked to trading away Montembeault all summer. In fact, 98.5 Montreal’s Louis Jean recently hinted that Hughes has essentially pulled out all of the stops to offload the netminder. The exec, however, has not yet found a satisfactory offer.

Karine Hains of The Hockey News has since linked Montembeault with the Edmonton Oilers. Edmonton has three NHL-ready goalies on its roster heading towards the 2026-27 season. However, newly signed Frederik Andersen recently suffered an injury and will miss training camp. While it remains to be seen how long Andersen will be out, the veteran has a lengthy list of previous injury issues.

Injuries may Open Door for Sam Montembeault to Depart Montreal Canadiens

These new links between the Montreal Canadiens goalie and the Oilers may be seen as speculation. Nevertheless, Edmonton was open to acquiring Montembeault before they landed Andersen in free agency. NHL writer Maxime Truman claimed that Edmonton had “strong interest” in Montembeault back in June. It seems as if the Oilers ultimately preferred signing the former Cane to giving up assets to land the Montreal netminder.

Despite this, Edmonton could turn back to Montembeault if Andersen’s injury keeps him sidelined for a lengthy period of time. The Oilers, however, are not the only team to be linked with the Canadiens veteran. The Columbus Blue Jackets may also make a move for the Canadiens star due to an injury at the position.

Columbus recently announced that Elvis Merzlikins underwent shoulder surgery. As a result, the goalie is set to miss a significant amount of time. The veteran was expected to split time between the pipes with rising star Jet Greaves this season. Interestingly, the Montreal Canadiens and Blue Jackets have made multiple trades before, and recently discussed a potential deal involving Kirill Marchenko.

Montreal Goalie had a Stellar 2024-25 Season

Some Habs fans have grown frustrated that Montembeault remains on the Montreal Canadiens roster. After all, the goalie struggled last season, posting a 3.43 GAA and .872 save rate. Hughes, however, is being patient and trying to get the best deal for the veteran.

The netminder is also just one season removed from receiving Vezina Trophy votes. He recorded a 2.82 GAA and .901 save rate in 62 games during the 2024-25 campaign. Either way, it seems unlikely that Montreal will keep Montembeault for the entire upcoming season. Hughes may have to end up bending a bit on his asking price, though.