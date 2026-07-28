Canadiens Unlikely Targeting $5 Million Forward as Plan B

The Montreal Canadiens continue to be linked to a significant trade with the Columbus Blue Jackets. It was revealed in June that Montreal’s general manager, Kent Hughes, was interested in star winger Kirill Marchenko. Since the initial report, there seems to be a new revelation regarding the deal every other day.

While the blockbuster trade involving Marchenko may happen, a new report suggests that Hughes and the Canadiens could target another Columbus forward. Some have suggested that this mystery player could very well be Kent Johnson. The versatile forward previously racked up 57 points during the 2024-25 season with Columbus. He, however, stumbled during the most recent campaign and finished with just 22 points. Johnson is about to finish a three-year, $5.4 million contract.

Because of this inconsistency, NHL insider Marco D’Amico doubts the Montreal Canadiens will land Johnson. According to the reporter, targeting Johnson would fall in line with past trades that have not exactly worked out. Hughes previously acquired Alex Newhook and Kirby Dach because they showed streaks of offensive skill. Nevertheless, they have not been able to replicate this regularly in Montreal.

On top of this, D’Amico claims that it would not make sense for the Blue Jackets to trade Johnson now. “If you’re Columbus, you’re selling excessively low if you’re trading a guy like [Johnson],” the reporter stated on The Starr and D’Amico Show. “And they’ve said that they want him to be part of the future because Kent Johnson is… one of the few that actually wants to stay in Columbus. Why would you trade that?”

Montreal Canadiens Likely Aiming Higher Than Kent Johnson

D’Amico’s comments on the Johnson situation echo previous thoughts on how the Montreal Canadiens will add to their roster. The reporter has stressed that Hughes does not want to target reclamation projects this summer. Because of this, Seattle Kraken star Shane Wright is unlikely to join Montreal in the near future. The Canadiens are also not expected to strike a deal with the Vancouver Canucks for center Elias Pettersson.

Although hockey fans in Montreal may be getting restless, D’Amico has urged patience. According to the reporter, the Canadiens are looking to make a major move, but it could take some time. “There’s speculation as to who the player could be, but according to my information, the Canadiens are aiming a little higher in that regard than, you know, fallback plans,” said D’Amico. “It’s too early in the summer to go to like option D or C here.”

Montreal Has Cap Space to Land Star Forward

Hughes and the Montreal Canadiens have money to add a significant salary to their roster. According to PuckPedia.com, the club has nearly $10 million in projected cap space. Although they do have to sort out restricted free agents Zachary Bolduc and Arber Xhekaj, the Canadiens should have extra funds to address their top six.

There has been recent speculation that Montreal could still target an unrestricted free agent, like Vladimir Tarasenko, to save trade assets. In this scenario, the veteran winger would be a short-term solution to the Canadiens’ offensive problem. University of Michigan star Michael Hage would then enter the fray next spring.