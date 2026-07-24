Canadiens Linked to $25 Million Flyers Defenseman in Swap Deal

The Montreal Canadiens could soon trade away popular defenseman Arber Xhekaj. At the moment, the fan favorite is a restricted free agent after his two-year, $2.6 million contract recently expired. While the two sides have not closed the door on an extension, it was previously revealed that other NHL teams have registered trade interest in the blueliner.

One specific team heavily linked with Xhekaj is the Philadelphia Flyers. NHL insider David Pagnotta recently reported that the Flyers have maintained interest in the enforcer for quite some time. The reporter discussed the situation during an appearance on Daily Faceoff’s DFO Rundown. According to Pagnotta, the Montreal Canadiens have not dealt the defenseman because they prefer to keep him. Despite this, a potential trade is not out of the question.

“The very quick update in respect to Xhekaj and the Canadiens, despite trade interest from other teams, I mean, Philadelphia is one, and they’ve had trade interest in him for years; still the case now,” claimed Pagnotta. “But nothing imminent on that front just yet. And then contractually, status quo. [Montreal] will continue to go back and forth to try to see if they can bridge whatever their gap is. Both sides are being very quiet on that side.”

Xhekaj did not become popular within the Montreal Canadiens fanbase by racking up a ton of points. The defenseman has just 33 total points in 230 career NHL regular-season games with the club. Instead, he has been Montreal’s main enforcer in recent years. Xhekaj has led the Canadiens in penalty minutes in each of his first four years in Quebec.

Montreal Canadiens Could Swap Arber Xhekaj for Rasmus Ristolainen

Fellow NHL insider Marco D’Amico previously reported that money will not be the main sticking point in negotiations between the Montreal Canadiens and Xhekaj. While the two sides are open to an extension, fit will be key. At the moment, Montreal has three left-sided defensemen signed on long-term contracts (Lane Hutson, Kaiden Guhle, and Michael Matheson). This could be an issue for the left-handed Xhekaj.

Because of this, Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes could look to swap Xhekaj for a righty. Interestingly enough, the Flyers have a right-handed blueliner, Rasmus Ristolainen, seemingly on the trade block. The veteran blueliner has been linked with a move away from Philadelphia throughout the summer. Ristolainen is set to enter his final year of a five-year, $25.5 million ($5.1 million AAV) contract.

Although this particular salary is somewhat significant, the Montreal Canadiens could take on the star’s salary. According to PuckPedia.com, the club has over $9 million in projected cap space. Hughes, however, also has to come to terms with fellow RFA Zachary Bolduc, too.

Montreal Urged to Make the Trade with Philadelphia

If the Montreal Canadiens pursue a swap deal involving Xhekaj and Ristolainen, they would likely have to add in another piece to sweeten the deal. Xhekaj may be wanted in Philadelphia, but Ristolainen is widely viewed as the better blueliner. After all, the Flyers star provides more offense, is more reliable on the ice, and stays out of the penalty box compared to Montreal’s enforcer.

Because of these factors, the Canadiens are being urged to strike a deal with Philadelphia. A Winning Habit’s Brandon Croce and The Hockey News contributor Michael DeRosa both believe Montreal would benefit from swapping Xhekaj for Ristolainen. It remains to be seen, however, how Hughes feels about the potential trade.