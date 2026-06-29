Canadiens Predicted to Lose Patrik Laine to Division Rival

The Montreal Canadiens’ most notable pending unrestricted free agent (UFA) as we charge toward July 1 is forward Patrik Laine. When noting that he missed the majority of this season due to injury and is not a fit in their top six anymore, the expectation is that the Canadiens will be moving on from the skilled sniper.

While Laine only played in five games this season for the Canadiens, he has the potential to generate a good amount of interest due to his past success. This is especially so with this year’s pending UFAs being very weak.

Josh Wegman of TheScore recently predicted that Laine will sign a one-year, $1 million contract with performance bonuses with one of the Canadiens’ division rivals: the Tampa Bay Lightning.

“Tampa Bay could be an excellent place for Laine to rebuild his value on a one-year deal, and he could fill a specific skill set the team has lacked the last two seasons: a right-handed howitzer from the left flank on the power play,” Wegman wrote.

With the Lightning needing more offense but having limited cap space, it could make sense for them to take a chance on Laine. If he bounced back with the Lightning on a cheap one-year, prove-it deal, he could be a strong addition to their roster.

Where Canadiens’ Laine Could Fit in the Lightning’s Lineup

When looking at the Lightning’s current roster, it is clear that they have a hole at their second-line right wing spot. If Laine bounced back in Tampa, he could end up being a solid addition for their top six. Yet, the Canadiens winger could also be a decent pickup for the Lightning’s third line. It is no secret that they could use more secondary scoring in their middle six, and Laine could give them that.

However, as Wegman noted, Laine could make the most impact on the Lightning’s power play. This was certainly the case during the 2024-25 season with the Canadiens, as 15 of his 20 goals that campaign came on the power play. With this, Laine is a player who thrives on the man advantage.

While Laine would not offer the Lightning another option for their penalty kill, he still could be a solid player for the Bolts to bring in to boost their forward depth.

Lightning Moving On From 2 Wingers Could Open Door to Laine Signing

The Lightning are expected to have some open spots at the right wing position. This is because Lightning general manager Julien BriseBois shared that he expects Oliver Bjorkstrand and Corey Perry to test free agency on July 1. With this, Laine could be a good player for the Lightning to target as a replacement for either Bjorkstrand or Perry.

There are not too many more notable wingers than Laine who can hit the free agent market on July 1, so it would make sense if the Lightning pursued him. However, the Canadiens winger could also be a good low-risk, high-reward signing for several clubs, so he should generate a lot of interest once July is here.