Canadiens Predicted to Sign 33-Goal Scorer to Massive $32.5M Deal

The Montreal Canadiens reached the Eastern Conference Finals last year and should look to add to their roster this offseason.

Montreal has a young core that looks poised to go on another deep run this upcoming year. With that, the Canadiens should be aggressive this offseason in adding more talent to the roster.

Ahead of free agency beginning on July 1, NHL analyst Josh Wegman of TheScore predicts the Canadiens will sign star forward Anthony Mantha to a five-year, $32.5 million deal.

“Prediction: Signs with Canadiens for 5-years, $6.5M AAV. The Canadiens could stand to add some size to their forward group. While Mantha isn’t as physical as you might expect for someone who’s 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds, his scoring touch and two-way presence could be a great fit on the second line with a cerebral playmaker like Ivan Demidov. Fresh off a career-high 33 goals with the Penguins last season, Mantha is also a Quebec native and a former client of agent-turned-Montreal GM Kent Hughes,” Wegman wrote.

Mantha would become a fan-favorite in Montreal as he is from Quebec, and as Wegman noted, he’s familiar with the Canadiens GM, as Hughes is his former agent.

Mantha would also be an impact second-line winger to add more scoring to the roster. He recorded 33 goals and 31 assists for 64 points in 81 games with the Penguins last season.

Canadiens GM ‘Confident’ He’ll Make a Big Move

With the Canadiens in their win-now window, Hughes expects to be active this offseason.

Hughes knows Montreal could use more impact players right now, so he hopes he can pull off a big move through a trade, but could also address the needs in free agency.

“I’m confident we’re going to be able to do something,” Hughes said. “I can’t tell you when, but I feel we’re in a position to do it. We’ll just do it when it makes sense.”

Although Hughes knows the prices on impact players are high, he’s confident the Canadiens will be able to make a move.

“I think if you want a player you know is established and capable of helping in today’s market right now, you’re going to pay a pretty significant price,” Hughes said. “It doesn’t scare us. We just have to find the right player and have to be able to appeal to that team with what we have to offer.”

The Canadiens enter the offseason with just under $11 million in cap space, so they have the money to make a big move.

Montreal Selects Russian Winger in 1st Round

Before free agency began, the Canadiens selected Russian winger Gleb Pugachyov 26th overall.

Montreal moved up two spots to 26th for the 28th-overall pick and a third-round selection in 2027. The Canadiens then selected Pugachyov, who the front office felt was the best player available by a lot.

“He’s got size. He plays a physical game, but he also has good hockey sense. Our scouts think he has a lot of potential and versatility. He can play up and down the lineup,” Hughes said. “We think his game is mature, his physique as well, and he already has his identity. We think he was the best player available.”

Pugachyov appeared in 15 games in the KHL last season, recording 2 goals and 1 assist for 3 points as a 17-year-old, as he didn’t turn 18 until the end of March.