Report: Canadiens Make MASSIVE Offer for 67-Point Forward

There could very well be a period of upheaval on the horizon for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who have been reportedly informed by reigning Norris Trophy winning defenseman Zach Werenski that he will not sign a new deal with them after his current pact expires in two seasons.

Additionally, it appears that will also be the case with forward Kirill Marchenko, who has also allegedly told GM Don Waddell that he won’t be signing a new extension.

Marchenko, who is coming off a season in which he scored 27 goals with 40 assists, will have no shortage of interested teams in acquiring him if he’s made available for trade eventually. And according to a noted NHL Insider, there was one club that reportedly made a major offer for him.

The Montreal Canadiens Reportedly Made A Massive Offer For Blue Jackets Forward Kirill Marchenko

According to a report from NHL Insider Frank Seravalli, the Montreal Canadiens are interested in Marchenko and have already reached out to Columbus with a substantial offer for him.

“I believe, and sources indicate, that the Montreal Canadiens made a massive, capital letters “MASSIVE”, offer for Kirill Marchenko,” explained Seravalli. “So far, they haven’t had any movement or traction on it, but I wonder if that door is open.”

“I don’t know the pieces involved,” he continued. “But some of the way that it’s been framed to me has been, ‘The Canadiens might look borderline insane for putting this deal on the table for Marchenko’, that’s how big or significant that it is.”

Marchenko, who had 67 points last season, has one more season left on his current contract with a $3.75 million cap hit.

Kirill Marchenko Hasn’t Officially Asked For A Trade, But Will Not Sign Long Term

According to NHL Insider Pierre LeBrun, while Marchenko has told the Blue Jackets he won’t sign long term, it doesn’t mean that he’s looking to be moved yet.

“Kirill Marchenko’s agent, Dan Milstein, also gave Waddell the terrible news Friday morning that his client decided he was not extending when his deal is up in a year, as first reported by Kevin Weekes of ESPN/NHL Network,” LeBrun wrote. “It’s important to note that Marchenko has not asked for a trade. He is ready to come back and play next season for the Jackets and potentially the year after that, as Columbus controls his restricted free-agent rights for another year.”

“But the message was delivered that he doesn’t want to be around long-term. And it seems Marchenko came to that decision once he realized what was happening with Werenski,” he continued. “Several teams, including the Montreal Canadiens, are calling on Marchenko. But despite the message from Marchenko’s agent Friday, my understanding is that Waddell has been telling teams in the last 24 hours that he has no intention of trading the forward this summer.”

Marchenko was taken in the second round (49th overall pick) by the Blue Jackets in the 2018 NHL Draft, and he’s skated in in 292 career games. So far, he’s tallied 102 goals with 106 assists for 208 points, along with 82 penalty minutes.