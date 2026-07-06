Report: Canadiens Could Trade Former 1st Round Pick

The season that was for the Montreal Canadiens could be considered, by most measures, a success thanks to the fact that they not only returned to the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the second straight year, but that they earned consecutive victories on the road in Game 7 over the divisional rivals Tampa Bay Lightning and Buffalo Sabres.

While their run came to a close in the Eastern Conference Final against the eventual Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes, there is still plenty to be optimistic about moving forward, especially the fact that so many of the club’s young pieces who contributed to their recent successes are locked up to team-friendly contracts.

However, based on recent reports, the Canadiens could soon elect to trade a former first-round selection they acquired from the Original 6 rival Chicago Blackhawks some four years ago.

The Montreal Canadiens Could Reportedly Trade Kirby Dach

Forward Kirby Dach, who has played the last four years in a Canadiens uniform, was tendered a qualifying offer by Montreal $4 million for one year on June 29th, which would allow the club to retain his restricted free agency rights.

However, Dach, became one of multiple NHL players to recently file for salary arbitration.

In the meantime, there is speculation that the Canadiens could be dangling him as part of a trade package according to Insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period.

“They obviously presented him with his qualifying offer, so that could be accepted. I think it’s just over $4 million or something like that, but whether that is or not, his name has been circulating around the trade world,” Pagnotta said.

“The Canadiens are still looking to upgrade their 2C position, and they have been obviously engaged in talks with other teams, and some of their other star players to add to their arsenal. Maybe Dach is a player that’s utilized in some type of package along those named.”

Dach is coming off a four year, $14 million contract with a $3.5 million salary cap hit.

Kirby Dach Is A Former First Round Pick Of The Chicago Blackhawks

Dach was taken with the third overall pick by the Chicago Blackhawks in the 2019 NHL Draft while playing for the Saskatoon Blades of the WHL. During his final season in Saskatoon, he appeared in 62 games, scoring 25 goals with 48 assists.

He would then transition to the NHL, appearing in 64 games during the 2019-20 season, scoring eight goals with 15 assists; he also played three games with the American Hockey League affiliate Rockford IceHogs.

While he was limited to just 18 games the following season, he appeared in 70 games in 2021-22, scoring nine goals with 17 assists. But he would be traded at the 2022 NHL Draft to the Canadiens in return for the 13th overall pick, along with a third round selection.

Unfortunately, Dach has had a hard time living up to the expectations that come with being selected third overall in the NHL Draft. He’s been extremely hindered by injuries, and his offensive production hasn’t matched his high draft status.

In 306 career NHL games, he’s tallied 51 goals with 85 assists.