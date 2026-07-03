The Top 5 UFAs Still Available in 2026 NHL Free Agency

Now that we are a few days into NHL free agency, most of this year’s top unrestricted free agents (UFAs) have found their new homes. While this is the case, there are still some notable names who remain without contracts for the 2026-27 season.

Because of this, let’s rank the top five remaining UFAs and predict where they could end up signing.

No. 5: Logan Stanley, Buffalo Sabres

After a career year in 2025-26, Logan Stanley is still a UFA at this point in the summer. While this is the case, it should not take him too much time to land his next contract. The 6-foot-7 blueliner is the top UFA defenseman still available for the taking and would be a good pickup for teams looking for more size and grit on their blueline.

Stanley, 28, set new career highs with nine goals, 17 assists, 26 points, and 128 penalty minutes in 76 games split between the Winnipeg Jets and Sabres last season. With numbers like these, he would work well on a team’s bottom pairing and penalty kill.

Predicted Landing Spot: Pittsburgh Penguins

No. 4: Patrik Laine, Montreal Canadiens

While Patrik Laine was limited to only five games last season with the Canadiens, his scoring ability and past success make him one of the most interesting UFAs still unsigned. Teams looking for more scoring should consider taking a gamble on the three-time 30-goal scorer.

A return to the Canadiens is not happening, but he was still decent for them in 2024-25. In 52 games during that season, he had 20 goals and 33 points. He also had 52 points in 55 games for the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2022-23. These previous seasons should lead to teams calling.

Predicted Landing Spot: Calgary Flames

No. 3: Claude Giroux, Ottawa Senators

Teams looking for a versatile forward should be targeting Claude Giroux this offseason. The veteran forward had a strong 2025-26 season, posting 14 goals, 35 assists, 49 points, and a 63.1 faceoff percentage. These are good numbers and would make him a nice pickup for a team needing more offense.

With Giroux being 38 years old, it seems likely that he will sign a one-year deal with his next contract. A return to the Senators could make sense for both parties.

Predicted Landing Spot: Ottawa Senators

No. 2: Anthony Mantha, Pittsburgh Penguins

Anthony Mantha’s decision to sign a one-year, prove-it deal with the Penguins last offseason undoubtedly benefited him. In 81 games, he set career highs with 33 goals, 31 assists, and 64 points. However, even with this being the case, he has yet to sign a contract multiple days into free agency.

With Mantha being one of the best wingers still available in free agency, he is likely weighing all of his options before signing his next deal. There is also a good chance that the 31-year-old is looking for a long-term deal after settling for a one-year contract last summer. He should land his next deal soon.

Predicted Landing Spot: Montreal Canadiens

No. 1: Patrick Kane, Detroit Red Wings

Patrick Kane is the best UFA still on the board. The 37-year-old forward should generate a good amount of interest from contenders looking for a boost in their top six. His stats from last season show this, as he had 16 goals and 57 points in 67 games.

A return to the Red Wings should not be ruled out, but it would also make sense if he wanted to sign with a team that would give him a chance at winning his fourth Stanley Cup. Perhaps the Tampa Bay Lightning, who just traded forward Nick Paul, could look to sign No. 88. He would be a great fit in their second-line right wing spot.

Predicted Landing Spot: Tampa Bay Lightning