Trade Idea Sees Canadiens Acquiring Impact Defenseman in Bold Move

The Montreal Canadiens are one of the top teams in the NHL and could look to bolster their lineup through the trade market.

Montreal could use some more help on the blue line, as the Canadiens should be looking to bolster their roster ahead of the trade deadline.

The Canadiens are off to a 1-0-0 start as they beat the Toronto Maple Leafs on the road on Tuesday.

Trade Pitch Has Canadiens Acquiring Alexander Nikishin

The Carolina Hurricanes are looking to trade Alexander Nikishin, who is unsigned and has requested a trade. With that, Heavy.com has a trade idea that sees the Canadiens acquiring the Stanley Cup-winning defenseman from the Hurricanes.

Canadiens acquire:

Hurricanes acquire:

Kaiden Guhle

2027 first-round pick

The proposed deal is an intriguing one as Montreal would acquire Nikishin with a lucrative extension in place. In return, the Canadiens would give up a first-round pick and Guhle, who has struggled to find his footing with the Habs and could use a change of scenery.

Nikishin skated in 81 games in his rookie year in the NHL, recording 11 goals and 22 assists for 33 points. He’s a top-four defenseman, and at age 24, he fits in nicely with the Canadiens’ young core. The Russian would add some more offense to the backend, but he also plays well defensively.

In return, the Canadiens would give up a first-round pick and Guhle, whom the team selected in the first round of the 2020 NHL Draft. Guhle has appeared in 208 career games, recording 18 goals and 51 assists for 69 points. He is dealing with an injury that will keep him out for a few weeks, but he should be a solid third-pairing defenseman for the Hurricanes. Guhle is in the second year of his six-year, $33.3 million deal.

The proposed trade makes sense for both sides as Montreal gets an upgrade on defense, while Carolina gets a solid defenseman and a first-round pick they can use as a trade chip.

Montreal Has Stanley Cup Aspirations

The Canadiens made it to the Eastern Conference Finals and have Stanley Cup aspirations this season.

Montreal is one of the best teams in the NHL and is coming off a season-opening road win over the Maple Leafs.

“I saw a group just trying to find a way to win a game,” Montreal coach Martin St. Louis said. “We don’t play until Saturday (at the Pittsburgh Penguins). We’re going to get together and spend some quality time and team bonding. To go get a win in the first game, I’m really happy.

“Do we have things to address and correct? I’m sure we do and it’s nice to be able to do that after a win. The tone of positivity can stay around and (we can) still do some teaching.”

The Canadiens have the 10th-best odds of winning the Stanley Cup.