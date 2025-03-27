Trade Pitch Sees Canadiens Acquiring $62 Million Star Forward in Blockbuster

The Montreal Canadiens are battling for a playoff spot, but in the offseason, they could make major changes to their roster.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Canadiens acquiring Sean Couturier from the Philadelphia Flyers in an offseason blockbuster.

Canadiens acquire:

Sean Couturier

2025 first-round pick (worse of the three)

Flyers acquire:

The proposed deal would be an intriguing one, but that does make sense for both teams. Montreal would acquire a veteran forward in Couturier as well as the worst of the three first-round picks that the Flyers own in 2025 for two younger NHL forwards who can help the Flyers rebuild.

Couturier is Philadelphia’s captain and is in the third year of his eight-year, $62 million deal, so Montreal would have him under contract for five seasons. He would be a middle-six forward for the Canadiens who can add some physicality and leadership to the locker room. He’s recorded 12 goals and 25 assists for 37 points in 70 games.

In return, Monreal would deal a pair of young forwards. Dach is 24 and would be in the final year of his four-year $13.45 million deal. Dach has dealt with injuries but could be Philadelphia’s second-line center, as he has recorded 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points in 57 games.

Newhook, meanwhile, is also 24 and can be a big part of the Flyers’ future. He’s in the second year of his four-year, $11.6 million deal. Newhook has recorded 13 goals and 10 assists for 23 points in 70 games with the Canadiens this season.

Dach Out For Season With Knee Injury

Dach has had a hard time staying healthy in his career and is lost for the rest of the season.

The former third-overall pick tore his ACL in 2023, and in February, he once again tore his ACL. It’s been a frustrating journey for the Canadiens center, but he says he is using the time to develop further through video sessions.

“It’s huge,” Dach said. “I think more than anything, I’m seeing the game through different peoples’ eyes and I’ve had a lot of good talks with Marty about the game and the way he sees it and the way I see it and good discussions like that, and I think, for me, as a player, it’s only going to benefit me in the long run. I’d love to be out there playing with the guys and competing each and every night, but just wasn’t in the cards this year. So, just find other ways to work on my game and build up for next year.”

Despite being in the NHL since the 2019-20 season, he’s only appeared in 269 games due to injuries.

Flyers Fire John Tortorella

Phildelphia did make a significant change ahead of the season, firing head coach John Tortorella.

It’s been a disappointing season for the Flyers, as they will miss the playoffs. With that, Philadelphia decided to go in a different direction and move on from Tortorella.

“Today I made the very difficult decision to move on from John as our head coach,” Flyers general manager Daniel Briere said. “John played a vital role in our rebuild. He set a standard of play and reestablished what it means to be a Philadelphia Flyer. John’s passion on the bench was only equaled by his charitable work in our community. As we move into the next chapter of this rebuild, I felt this was the best for our team to move forward. I’d like to thank John for his tireless work and commitment to the Flyers.”

Associate coach Brad Shaw will be the interim coach for the remainder of the season.