Trade Pitch Sees Canadiens Acquiring 2 Impact Players From Avs in Blockbuster

The Montreal Canadiens are looking to add more talent to their roster after making the playoffs as the eighth seed.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Canadiens acquire two impact players from the Colorado Avalanche.

Canadiens acquire:

Avalanche acquire:

Jayden Struble

2026 second-round pick (Columbus)

2026 fourth-round pick (New Jersey)

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Montreal would get two impact players, while Colorado clears some cap space to be active in free agency, as well as getting draft picks.

Montreal would acquire Colton, who has two years left on his four-year, $16 million deal. Colton won the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2021. Last season with Colorado, he recorded 16 goals and 13 assists for 29 points in 61 games. Colton would be a third-line forward for Montreal and add some depth scoring.

The Canadiens would also acquire Manson, who can be a second-pairing defenseman for Montreal and also play physically. Manson had 1 goal and 14 assists for 15 points, as he is known for his defensive skills. The American has one year left on his four-year, $18 million deal.

In return, Montreal would give up two draft picks, including a second-rounder. The Canadiens would also trade Struble, who would replace Manson on the Avalanche’s blue line. Struble is a pending RFA and is just 23. He recorded 2 goals and 11 assists for 13 points in 56 games, as he’s a good defensive player like Manson.

Canadiens GM Expecting a Big 2025 Offseason

Montreal snuck into the playoffs last season, and were the youngest team to make the playoffs.

Entering the offseason, with most of their core all locked up, the Canadiens are looking to add more talent to their roster. Canadiens’ general manager Kent Hughes says this summer will be pivotal for Montreal.

“I think when I said (last year) 2024 would be a big summer, I also said 2025 would probably be bigger,” Hughes said. “And I would assume that will continue to be the case, meaning each subsequent summer, until we arrive and we feel like we’ve got a team that’s capable of competing every year for a Stanley Cup. I think we can all agree, although we took strides, we’re not there yet.”

Although Hughes claims this summer will be a pivotal one, Montreal only has $6.1 million in cap space, so the Habs will have to get creative with their moves.

Canadiens Looking to Build Off Successful Season

With Montreal being a young, competitive team already, the Canadiens’ front office is looking to take the next step.

Canadiens Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, Jeff Gorton, says they will use this past season as a stepping stone.

“I don’t think it’s fast-forwarding anything. We’ve come in here with a plan of what we want to do to rebuild this team, and I think it’s certainly helpful in a lot of ways: the experience of it for our players and maybe showing the rest of the league what it could be like to play here,” Gorton said. “There’s a lot of benefits from what the players were able to do this season. But we’re certainly not done. There’s a lot more to do here. It’s been a real good year. It’s been a fun year for everybody to be part of and we’re going to use it to as a huge stepping stone to where we’re going.”

Montreal is expected to be back competing for the playoffs next season.