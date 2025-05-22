Trade Pitch Sees Canadiens Acquiring $30 Million Star From Rival in Intriguing Deal

The Montreal Canadiens made the playoffs last season and are looking to build off that in the offseason.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Canadiens acquire Nikita Zadorov from division rival Boston Bruins.

Canadiens acquire:

Bruins acquire:

Owen Beck

2025 second-round pick

2025 third-round pick

2026 second-round pick (Columbus)

The proposed deal would be an intriguing one, and it does make sense for both sides. Montreal gets a big-body defenseman while Boston gets a young bottom-six NHL centerman and three draft picks.

The Canadiens would acquire Zadorov, who just completed the first year of his six-year, $30 million deal with the Bruins. Zadorov could be highly sought after this offseason with years left on his deal, and Montreal needs to get bigger, especially on their blue line. The blue liner recorded 4 goals and 18 assists for 22 points in 81 games with the Bruins.

With the Canadiens, Zadorov can be a second-pair defenseman and replace David Savard. Savard retired and was a big body who could add some offense, but is more known for their defensive ability.

In return, Montreal would give up three draft picks and Beck. Beck was selected in the second round of the 2022 NHL Draft and projects to be a third-line center in the NHL. He appeared in 12 games this season with the Habs, recording 1 assist. He gives the Bruins more youth in the lineup and another controllable asset.

Canadiens Want to be More Physical

Montreal needs a second-line center, but a goal for the team is to also get bigger and be more physical.

The Canadiens were the youngest team to make the playoffs, so they have plenty of optimism going forward. However, NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reveals Montreal wants to be more physical this offseason.

“They want to be a little bit more physical. They want to be a little beefier in this lineup,” Pagnotta said on ‘The Latest’ on May 6.

The Canadiens could look to add size up front or on the blue line. But, being a tougher team to play against, especially in the playoffs, will make Montreal that much better of a team next season.

The Canadiens enter the offseason with nearly $9 million in cap space.

Zadorov Wants to Play More Physical

Zadorov was one of Boston’s big free agent signings, but the Bruins struggled this season.

Boston was one of the worst teams in the NHL, and Zadorov is frustrated with how the season played out. Entering the offseason, Zadorov says he has lots to improve on, and one of them is playing more physically next season.

“I want to play Boston Bruins hockey,” Zadorov said on April 17. “I want to be as physical as I can. Sometimes, I was crossing the line. I take all responsibility for it. I’m trying to be as disciplined as I can, but unfortunately, sometimes it’s my style (of play) and sometimes I cross the line because I’m 6’6″ and 250 (pounds). I’m a big guy, so sometimes those penalties will happen. That’s why you have to have a good penalty kill to kill the penalties.”

Zadorov had a career-high 145 penalty minutes last season.