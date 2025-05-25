Trade Pitch Sees Canadiens Acquiring $6.9M Defenseman in 1-for-1 Swap

The Montreal Canadiens are looking to add to their roster, and one area of need could be on defense.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Canadiens acquire Jamie Drysdale in a one-for-one swap with the Philadelphia Flyers.

Canadiens acquire:

Flyers acquire:

The proposed deal would be an intriguing one-for-one swap involving two young players, and it does make sense for both teams.

Montreal would acquire Drysdale, who’s entering the final year of his three-year, $6.9 million deal and will be an RFA at the end of the deal. Drysdale is an offensive defenseman who can play behind Lane Hutson in Montreal, and at his age, fits in with Montreal’s core. Last season, Drysdale recorded 7 goals and 13 assists for 20 points in 70 games.

In return, Montreal would give up Dach, who is a middle-six center in the NHL. Like Drysdale, Dach has been hampered by injuries and could be on the move for a change of scenery. Dach is in the final year of his four-year, $13.45 million deal. He recorded 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points in 57 games last season with the Canadiens.

Canadiens Looking to Build Off Successful Season

Montreal had hopes of making the playoffs and showing their rebuild is over.

The Canadiens had a strong second half to make the playoffs. Montreal was the youngest team to make the playoffs this season and Canadiens’ Executive Vice President of Hockey Operations, Jeff Gorton believes they can build off of this year.

“I don’t think it’s fast-forwarding anything,” Gorton said. “We’ve come in here with a plan of what we want to do to rebuild this team, and I think it’s certainly helpful in a lot of ways: the experience of it for our players and maybe showing the rest of the league what it could be like to play here. There’s a lot of benefits from what the players were able to do this season. But we’re certainly not done. There’s a lot more to do here. It’s been a real good year. It’s been a fun year for everybody to be part of and we’re going to use it to as a huge stepping stone to where we’re going.”

The Canadiens have most of their core all locked up to long-term deals which help Montreal remain competitive for years to come.

Dach Had Another Season-Ending Injury

Dach has dealt with a plethora of injuries in his career, including another torn ACL.

The centerman was ruled out for the season back in February, and during the time off, Dach says he took more time studying film to get better when he returns to the ice.

“It’s huge,” Dach said to Sportsnet. “I think more than anything, I’m seeing the game through different peoples’ eyes and I’ve had a lot of good talks with Marty about the game and the way he sees it and the way I see it and good discussions like that, and I think, for me, as a player, it’s only going to benefit me in the long run.

“I’d love to be out there playing with the guys and competing each and every night, but just wasn’t in the cards this year. So, just find other ways to work on my game and build up for next year,” Dach added.

In six NHL seasons, Dach has skated in just 269 games due to injuries.