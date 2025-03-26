Trade Pitch Sees Canadiens Acquiring $30 Million Star in Offseason Blockbuster

The Montreal Canadiens are battling for a playoff spot, and regardless of whether they make the playoffs, they should be active in the offseason to improve their roster.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Canadiens acquiring Anton Lundell from the Florida Panthers.

Canadiens acquire:

Panthers acquire:

The proposed deal would be an intriguing one, as Montreal would get a star forward who was a key part of Florida winning the Cup in 2025. In return, the Habs would deal a first-round pick and two NHL forwards.

Lundell is currently in the first year of his six-year, $30 million deal with the Panthers. The star forward would be a middle-six forward for Montreal and add some scoring as well as a shutdown ability to the Canadiens roster. He also would add Stanley Cup-winning experience to the locker room, and at age 23, he fits in nicely with Montreal’s core. Lundell has recorded 16 goals and 26 assists for 42 points in 70 games this season.

In return, Montreal would deal a first-round pick as well as fan-favroite Dach. With Florida still needing to sign Sam Bennett, they need to clear some cap, and Dach makes $1.6 million less than Lundell and they are similar players. Dach has recorded 10 goals and 12 assists for 22 points in 57 games.

Florida would also acquire Roy, who’s a bottom-six forward who can add some offense and some physicality to the bottom of the lineup. He’s recorded 2 goals and 0 assists in 11 games.

Canadiens Battling for Playoff Spot

Before Montreal looks ahead to the offseason, the Canadiens are hopeful to make the postseason.

Montreal is holding onto the final Wild Card spot, and captain Nick Suzuki says they are already playing playoff hockey.

“We’re in playoff mode right now. We can’t afford losses and giving up points,” Suzuki said.

Veteran forward Josh Anderson says the fans have bought into this team, which also makes them strive to make the playoffs.

“Seeing the support of the crowd, it gives you goosebumps,” Anderson added. “It makes you want to play in the playoffs so bad. It’s been a tough three years they’ve patiently waited. We’re going to do everything we can as a team to make a push. I really love the compete level in this group.”

The Canadines last made the playoffs since the 2020-21 season.

Panthers GM Praises Lundell

Lundell has become a key player for the Panthers, and he was rewarded with a hefty contract extension.

After signing the extension in July, Panthers GM Billy Zito praised the Finnish forward for being an impactful player.

“Anton has matured into a dependable multirole center for our club, who seized his opportunity from his first day in North America,” said Zito. “His commitment to improvement and cerebral approach to the game earned him the profound respect of his teammates and coaches, and we are excited to see him continue to grow and succeed with the Panthers.”

Lundell recorded 3 goals and 14 assists for 17 points in the playoffs last year as Florida went on to win the Cup.