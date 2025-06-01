Trade Pitch Has Canadiens Acquiring $92.8M Star in 5-Player Blockbuster

The Montreal Canadiens made the playoffs last season and are looking to build on that success this offseason.

The website PuckPedia’s PuckGM tool lets users create their own trades. One user proposed a deal that would see the Canadiens acquire Elias Pettersson from the Vancouver Canucks in a blockbuster.

Canadiens acquire:

Canucks acquire:

The proposed deal would be a blockbuster as Montreal would acquire Pettersson for two first-round picks and four players, including two prospects.

The Canadiens would acquire Pettersson, who just finished the first year of his eight-year, $92.8 million deal. Pettersson would be a first or second-line player for the Canadiens, and his age at 26 fits in with Montreal’s core. He’s also a player who could use a change of scenery after a tough year. Pettersson recorded 15 goals and 30 assists for 45 points in 64 games. In 2022-23, he had 102 points.

In return, Montreal would trade two first-round picks and Laine, who is part of the deal to make the salary work. Laine didn’t work out with the Canadiens as he’s entering the final year of his four-year, $34.8 million deal.

Montreal would also trade Dach who can be the Canucks’ second or third-line center. He has dealt with plenty of injuries and could also use a change of scenery. He’s entering the final year of his four-year, $13.45 million deal.

The Canadiens would then trade two prospects in Hage and Mailloux. Hage was drafted 21st overall in 2024 and projects to be a top-six centerman. Mailloux, meanwhile, is a defense, and could make the Canucks roster next season as he was selected in the first round in 2021.

Canucks Will Listen to Trade Calls on Pettersson

Vancouver was involved in trade talks involving Pettersson this season, but no deal was reached.

Now, NHL insider David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period revealed the Canucks will listen to trade calls for Pettersson before his no-trade clause kicks in on July 1.

“The 26-year-old centre will see his no-movement clause kick-in July 1 and the belief across the NHL is the Canucks will continue to entertain trade calls,” Pagnotta wrote. “It does not sound like the price tag has changed much, if at all, so a team will have to pay up to pry him out of B.C. Do the Sabres take another swing? They surely won’t be the lone team to try.

“Pettersson won’t be the only topic of discussion surrounding the Canucks over the next few weeks,” Pagnotta added. “Goalie Thatcher Demko appears open to a change of scenery and is expected to be in play as he enters the final year of his contract.”

Despite struggling last season, the Canucks would likely need a haul for Pettersson in a potential trade.

Canadiens GM Open to Big Moves in Offseason

Montreal was the youngest team to make the playoffs, and they are looking to build on that.

The Canadiens’ general manager, Kent Hughes, says they will be engaged in any potential move to make them better.

“We will be very engaged in terms of exploring ways that we can make us a better hockey team, but we’re not going to … we can’t be short-sighted in how we go about it, that’s all,” Hughes said to The Athletic. “We’ve got to consider the present and the future in every decision that we make given that we have a lot of really good young hockey players that we expect to be with us for a very long time.”

The Canadiens were eliminated in the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs by the Washington Capitals.